The Discount Den, most well-known for its Den Pops, has continued evolving since it opened in 1982, and has made many changes since moving from its old Chauncey location.
For around the first 10 years of its existence, the store didn’t even have Den Pops.
“The first Den Pop was long before our time. We bought the business May 2017,” said Paul Griggs, the current owner of The Den. “The previous owners had the idea to get as many different options of sodas as they could, and then from there they started to get creative and people started coming up with their own combinations.
“There are now 80 to 85 different recognized combinations.”
Den Pops have become so popular that the Den’s website even has a “Which Den Pop are you?” quiz, he added.
While anyone can submit a recipe to the manager on duty, recipes face a steep grading system before they can be added to the famed wall.
“We have a top-secret evaluation process, an 18-step process,” Griggs said. “I can’t really reveal too many details. We use a lot of proprietary algorithms and analytic techniques. To be on the table, it has to at least taste good.”
The “Daniel S. Kline,” possibly one of the most unique recipes, consists of 20 ounces of water with no lid or straw. It is named after a former employee of the Den whose legacy has transcended ownership of The Den.
“Kline was someone very involved in the Discount Den until he passed away,” Griggs said. “(The recipe) came well before our time.”
“Sometimes the students give the names of the combinations, sometimes we come up with the names,” Griggs said. “If it is approved, we find somebody who is good at making artwork and draw up a nice little cartoon with the recipe, get a giant ladder and stick it up on the wall.”
Griggs said he didn’t know the most popular Den Pop, but mentioned running a poll soon to see which recipes the community likes best. “I’ve been wanting to know that as well,” he said.
It is a running tradition during Boiler Gold Rush for incoming freshmen to line up around the corner to get reduced-price Den Pops.
“We had a lot of help from the Team Leaders,” Griggs said. “They were really great about scheduling with us, making sure groups spaced out and wore masks.”
In November, there was a large push by Purdue Student Government for The Den to implement reusable plastic den cups with custom art designed by students. The project was put on pause six months ago because of financial troubles created by the pandemic, but Griggs said “it is not off the table.”
Mia Brann, the PSG co-executive director of sustainability, worked on the project last year.
“It’s a bit disappointing that they weren’t able to go through with the project because we had picked a winning design and we spread the word a lot to students and the Purdue community,” Brann said. “I’m honestly not really sure when it will happen, I know with COVID-19 and everything it is out of our control, but it’s just a little disappointing.”
Bran remains hopeful for the project, adding that she was still interested in implementing reusable cups to the campus favorite.
“At the end of the day, we are still a small business, so we still have to prioritize what we want to do to make the numbers check out at the end of the month,” Griggs said. “It is definitely still a long-term goal for us.”
A Den tradition, Free Pop Fridays, which was initially started as a way to get people in the door, has also been put on hold during the pandemic.
“Pre-COVID, it was tremendously successful,” Griggs said, adding it was halted to consider “what would be the responsible way to handle it ... We wanted to wait and see how the semester was going.”
Hammer Donuts, another well-known staple of The Discount Den, has also recently disappeared from the location.
“Conveniently we had it located in the old Discount Den location,” said Griggs, who started Hammer Donuts as a separate company. “Eventually things started to change … we needed a new footprint to be in. We would still be selling donuts out of the Den, but with everything that has happened in the past year, we have reevaluated.”
Griggs no longer owns Hammer Donuts, but says the company has not disappeared entirely.
“The new owners are working out of a kitchen down in the (Wabash) Levee,” Griggs said. “They have got a distribution presence at a variety of local gas stations around the Greater Lafayette area.”
While much at the decades-old student staple has changed during the pandemic, Griggs is working on bringing back some normalcy by continuing the tradition of Free Pop Fridays.
“We did a test run during BGR, and that worked pretty well. October 16 was the first one that we’ve done this semester,” Griggs said. “We will continue to evaluate how people are doing with it, and obviously customers are excited about it. People love free stuff.”