Marvin Leroy Keyes, a former Purdue football All-American who ardently engaged in protests for racial justice during the unrest of the late 1960s, died in his West Lafayette home this morning, his family said in a statement. Keyes was 74.
"The Keyes family is saddened to announce the passing of Purdue’s Athlete of the Century, Leroy Keyes," the family said. "He passed peacefully at home this morning ... surrounded by his wife and children."
Keyes, who went by his middle name Leroy, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He continues to hold Boilermaker records in average yards per carry (5.88) and touchdowns in a season (19). He was a two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 1967-68.
Keyes played at Purdue as a running back and defensive back from 1966-68 and is the only two-time consensus All-American in Purdue football history.
"Leroy was a two-way player in the way that matters most — a great athlete and a great person," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. "You never saw him without a smile on his face, or left him without a smile on your own. Every Boilermaker lost a good friend today."
His career statistics include more than 2,000 rushing yards, half of which came during his senior year when he became the first Boilermaker to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. "The Golden Mr. Do-Everything" ranks third all-time in total touchdowns and fifth in rushing touchdowns.
Keyes returned to the University as a running backs coach for the 1995-96 season, became an administrative assistant to head coach Joe Tiller until 1999 and in 2000 became the assistant director of the John Purdue Club. He retired in 2011.
"Our entire program is thankful for the foundation he helped to build," head coach Jeff Brohm said, "and the example he set."
He was also a crucial figure in shaping the treatment of Black athletes at the University during his playing career in the late 1960s.
He was a standout player at a high school in Virginia, but "because most of the segregated universities throughout the U.S. South would not allow Black students to play football, Keyes was advised to look into schools in other areas of the country," according to Purdue archives.
Keyes enrolled in Purdue's Physical Education program in 1965 and became a member of Omega Psi Phi, a predominantly African American fraternity.
Talking to the Purdue Alumnus magazine in 2018, Keyes said his upbringing in segregated Virginia prepared him to be mentally tough in the face of tumult on campus due to race relations and the Vietnam War, among other issues.
Keyes was a participant in the famous stacking of bricks in 1968 at the Administration Building, now called the Hovde Hall of Administration, in protest of a lack of faculty members of color. Protesters also urged the University to create a place on campus where students of color could gather.
The march played a role in the formation of the Black Cultural Center early in the next decade.
“My uncle called and said, ‘Boy, what are you doing?’” Keyes said. “‘We didn’t send you out to Purdue to be a protester.’ I said, ‘Sometimes, you have to take a stand if something is right or wrong.’”
Racism he experienced during his high school years also hardened him for competition, he told the magazine.
“I was always up in somebody’s face,” Keyes told the magazine. “Coming from the South, you had a different dynamic than the kids who lived in the North. You can’t change the world through athletics. We tried.”
Keyes, along with 40 other students, was arrested by police in riot gear in April 1969 as part of a peaceful student protest over a controversial tuition increase, archives show.
The students staged a sit-in in the halls and staircases of what is now Hovde Hall, requesting to be allowed into a budgetary meeting about the proposed increase. It was President Frederick Hovde himself who rejected their requests to participate in the meeting. Students were arrested after refusing to leave the building.
Keyes told The Exponent in an interview last year that he was dismayed by an apparent lack of on-field displays of commitment to racial justice during a year of national unrest stirred by police killings of Black Americans.
After the Philadelphia Eagles selected Keyes as the third overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft, he played four seasons with the team while also working to desegregate schools in the city. He was a "desegregation specialist" for the School District of Philadelphia for 16 years before returning to Purdue to coach running backs.
His NFL career ended with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1973 because of injuries.
"Leroy was a true Boilermaker icon," Mike Bobinski, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement. "He will be missed not only as a legendary player, but even more so for the positive impact he had on so many over the course of his life."
Arrangements for his funeral are to be determined, the family said. Keyes is survived by his wife, Monica, and his four children: Raymond, Jacqueline, Courtland and Colin.