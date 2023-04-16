The concrete floor of the room trembled with a powerful hum as a wrecking ball moved over the heads of the audience, capturing their wonder in its reflection. The intense rumble then transformed into the bass line of “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project, officially kicking off the dedication ceremony of Purdue’s Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway Complex.
Over 100 staff, alumni and guests crowded into the construction lab of the recently completed Gateway Complex Friday afternoon to celebrate its dedication as the Dudley and Lambertus Halls. The $140 million project, which opened for use in January for instruction and polytechnic research, is the culmination of over three years of construction.
“What excites me about this facility is that it’s much more than a physical space,” Arvind Raman, the dean of the College of Engineering, said to the crowd. “Innovation is going to happen here.”
The complex was awarded $40 million worth of donations from alumni Bill and Marty Dudley and Peter and Ann Lambertus. Purdue President Mung Chiang, along with former President Mitch Daniels, addressed the crowd about the implications of the facility for the future of the university.
“I’m a little emotional about today,” Daniels said after being introduced by Chiang. “Everything that was said, of course, is accurate but probably understated, about the breakthrough characteristics of this building.”
Daniels, who oversaw the initiation of construction and its continuance over the COVID-19 Pandemic, thanked the Dudleys for their contribution to student learning.
“I hope you understand how revolutionary this achievement of yours is,” he said. “Today is perhaps the single longest step in Purdue’s steady march to the leadership position in public education in America.”
The facility features state-of-the-art laboratories, design studios, collaborative areas and active learning spaces, a far cry from the previous facilities. Michael Dwelly, a northwest Indiana resident and Purdue alumnus, noted the change since his time on campus. Dwelly came to Purdue in 1969 to study materials engineering, which at that time was called metallurgy.
“There used to be a foundry,” Dwelly said, referring to one of the buildings that had occupied the area.
The construction of the new complex where the Michael Golden Engineering Laboratories once stood was aided by around 60 million dollars of public funding from the state of Indiana. When asked about the public-private partnership, Daniels explained his opinion on the role of cooperation in the larger picture of the project.
“As historic as this is, the facility, the size, the fact that the state made the investment as well as the endowment, to me, it signifies more. It has to do with bringing together the continuum of STEM disciplines in one space,” Daniels said. “I don’t think there’s any equivalent facility in the country, I’ve been asking around, and I’m not sure there’s going to be, as expensive as these things are becoming.”
Speakers at the event noted the partnership’s contribution to the state economy through education and job supply. In its design, the facility aims to allow for more meeting space between researchers of different disciplines in hopes of spurring innovation.
As the first large construction project completed under Chiang’s tenure as president of the university, Chiang stated his high hopes for the newly dedicated building.
“We have a lot of student organizations and student success organizations, we also have Indiana-based companies recruiting here too,” he said. “It’s going to be transformational infrastructure for a transformational experience.”