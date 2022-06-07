West Lafayette has issued a building permit for a restaurant called everbowl Purdue, one of a chain of restaurants co-owned by Purdue football legend Drew Brees.
The permit, issued May 23, according to records, lists the restaurant site as 302 Vine Street, next to AJ's. The cost of the commercial buildout is listed as $80,000.
According to an online report by verdictfoodservice.com, the "quick-service restaurant" chain, everbowl, is expanding its chain of restaurants with Brees throughout the South and Midwest. The Purdue location is expected to open this summer.
The menu will feature "superfood-packed bowls and smoothies that include a focus on acai, pitaya, matcha, Blue Cajic and cacao," the report said.