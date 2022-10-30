Students of Josh Boyd, a professor and associate head of the School of Communication, might be happy to learn he’s planning to bring candy for all his students on Halloween.
“Everybody likes candy,” Boyd said.
But candy isn’t the only thing he’s doing to celebrate in the classroom.
“I always wear a bowtie when I teach, so I’m sure I’ll have an orange and black one on that day,” he said. “I also have a pair of prescription contacts that I wear on Halloween and they are orange.”
Boyd said he likes to wear his orange contacts without mentioning them, hoping that students closer to him in the front of the classroom will notice his “creepy” eyes and point them out.
Boyd also said his wife, Gina Boyd, is “very into vintage decorations” for Halloween, and come Halloween night, he’s sure his house will be filled to the brim with decor from the 1950s and 60s.
“We also hosted a murder-mystery party last week,” Boyd said. “We really enjoy the Halloween season.”
Kathryn Brownell, an associate professor of history, said her plans for Halloween consist of entertaining her two young daughters while they scour the neighborhood for candy as they trick-or-treat.
“They’re very excited to collect candy,” she said. “It’s the one time of the year that they get to run around and amass as much candy as possible.”
Brownell said she agreed to dress up as a butterfly for her daughters, but found the most “low-stakes” costume she could find.
“I just have wings. It’s one of those you strap on like a backpack,” she said, smiling.
While Brownell and her daughters are planning to roam their neighborhood looking for candy, she is also planning on giving out candy to her own students on Monday.
Some professors are planning fun activities for Halloween, but not all professors are so enthused about it.
Jan Cover, a professor of philosophy, said he has absolutely no plans to do anything on Halloween.
“Halloween is for children,” he said. “And you can put that in writing.”