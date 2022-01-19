A woman reported her drink was spiked at a gathering at Triangle Fraternity on Monday morning.
The Purdue Police Department reported the event as an aggravated assault and said it was reported two hours after it occurred.
The victim called seeking medical attention and was taken to the hospital.
"She said that her body wasn’t responding," PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
She is no longer under medical attention, Kang said.
The victim reported she did not see anyone spike her drink and there is an ongoing investigation looking for the suspect.