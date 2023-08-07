Editor’s note: The following is a column written for the Purdue Retirees Newsletter by Sara Jane Coffman, a former Purdue employee.
After working at Purdue for 35 years, I retired and quickly realized I needed something to do. I’d heard that Purdue retirees could audit classes so I decided to audit a class.
I was able to answer all of the questions on the application form except for my parents’ home address. I put: “Heaven” which must have been okay because I was accepted.
Then, I needed to learn to log into the university system. I found the site, filled in my name, and made up a password. The computer wouldn’t accept it, so I called the Registrar’s Office and they connected me to a friendly young man in IT. He explained that you don’t create your own password – the university gives you a different password every time you log in.
Really?
“Do you have a key fob?” He asked.
“You mean that little thumb-drive thingy that has a button on it?” I asked back.
“Yes. When you push the button, a series of numbers will come up.”
“You want me to push the button now?”
“Yeah,” he said. “Go ahead.”
I pushed, and a long number came up.
“Then I type this number into the password box?” I asked.
“That’s right.”
I found a piece of scratch paper and wrote down the series of numbers.
“Now I type that in – right?”
“Right,” he said.
My screen immediately flashed: “Login failed.”
“It says ‘Login failed,’” I told him. “Why didn’t that work?”
“Well, you only have 20 seconds,” he said.
“What?”
“You only have 20 seconds to enter the number.”
“That’s not enough time to write it down.”
“Probably not,” he said. “Just go ahead and type it in without writing it down.”
The two of us practiced until I could login within the 20 second time frame. The only time he panicked was when I started to tell him my password. His face lost its color (I’m just guessing about that) and he told me I should never tell anyone my password.
“Oh, okay.”
So, now I was in the system and able to register for my class. That’s when the emails started arriving.
I was eligible for student housing. Cool! It might be fun to have a place to go when I wanted to get away.
I was also eligible for Career Counseling. Maybe not such a good idea. What if I found out I shouldn’t have been in the career I was in for 35 years?
And I was invited to a women’s soccer game where I’d get free pizza and a free t-shirt. Great! On second thought, I’m rather particular about my pizza. Was there a number I could call to give them my preferences?
My next step was to get the textbook. This is where I began my close relationship with the people in the parking garage. When I tried to swipe my retirees’ permit, the gate wouldn’t go up.
Nor would it go up when I tried to exit. The person who answered the call button explained that if I didn’t use my permit to enter the garage, it wouldn’t work at the exit. She apologized for my permit not working and raised the gate for me.
Days 2 and 3:. Stuck in the garage again. Used the call button. The lady apologized again and raised the gate.
Day 4: Stuck in the garage again. Used the call button. By now, I didn’t have to explain my situation – I just identified myself. “This is Sally. I’m ready to enter (or leave). You can open the gate now.” It was like I had my own personal system for parking.
Day 5: Decided to break down and get a new parking permit. The people at the parking garage office were glad to see me (I think). Or at least glad that now I’d stop calling them.
First day of school! I was the first one in the room. Like Goldilocks, I tried some different locations until I found just the right seat – in the front row, on the aisle. We were in a theatre, not a classroom, and the front row was so close to the stage that my nose was practically touching it. To see the professor, or the slides on the screen above him, I had to tilt my head way back.
A stiff neck was a small price to pay for being so close to the action.
I was a bit awed by the professor and could see why he’d received so many teaching awards. He was a masterful storyteller and built his lectures piece by piece, step- by- step. We all paid attention because we wanted to hear how the stories turned out.
One day, before class started, as I was settling into my seat, I looked up and saw the professor looking down at me. Instead of asking if I was enjoying the class, he asked: “Aren’t you a little too close to see well?”
This was my chance to let him know how much I was enjoying the class! Unfortunately, what came out of my mouth was: “I really like your shoes.” I added a hand gesture to indicate that my sight level was right at the level of his shoes.
He paused before he answered.
“Well, I’ll try to change them now and then.”
And he did. He has three very nice pairs of shoes.
One of the things that made the class so exciting was the way he included the students in the lecture by asking questions. I longed to answer one of his questions. I sat there class after class, hoping there’d be a question I could answer so I could redeem myself from my “I like your shoes” comment.
I had my chance when, at the beginning of one of his lectures, he described a fort that had been built as a stronghold. Later in the lecture, in a rousing climax to his story, he checked to see if we’d been paying attention: “And how long was this fort going to last?”
Caught up in his enthusiasm, I cried out: “Forever!”
I think I may have also stood up.
“Not forever,” he corrected me. “But for a very long time.”
My answer was wrong . . . but I’d finally talked in class! I now felt like an official Purdue student.
Currently, I’m looking for another class to audit. My goal this time is to blend in even more with the other students. Towards that end, I’m going to buy some jeans with holes in them.
If people are looking at my jeans, they won’t notice my orthopedic shoes.