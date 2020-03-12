A 22-year-old Lafayette man allegedly picked up a Purdue student after an exchange of words and slammed him onto the ground in the Chauncey Hill mall parking lot about 1:30 a.m. today.
Court documents say Levon Ellis Thompson of the 400 block of Brunswick Drive, Lafayette, is charged with felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury. West Lafayette police said that when they arrived, the victim was unconscious but breathing, and he was taken to a local hospital.
Witnesses told police the victim and two other men were arguing in the parking lot before Thompson charged the victim, picked him up and slamming him to the pavement head first.
Court records say Thompson was found a couple of blocks away from the scene and admitted to the incident. He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $250 bond.