Cookbook author and entrepreneur Lisa Platero Brown came to Purdue (virtually) to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the Native American Educational and Cultural Center.
Brown, who grew up on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico, led a cooking demonstration and shared some of her favorite holiday-inspired recipes from her book, “The Living Full Cookbook: Making Family Meals Abundantly Good.”
Growing up on the reservation, making home-cooked meals at family gatherings was always an opportunity to celebrate culture, honor ancestors, share values and instill life lessons, Brown said.
“Native American Heritage Month is really a great time to share not only our history, our culture and our language,” she said, “but also to share our food.”
Brown prepared two holiday side dishes. The first was a cranberry-pear sauce she brings to her own family celebrations every year, and the second was what she describes as a “fancy” green beans dish.
She took her viewers through a step-by-step process as the event progressed. Attendees attempted the recipe along with Brown and asked her for tips and tricks on how to personalize these dishes ahead of the holidays.
The use of pine nuts in her second recipe was a way for Brown to honor her grandmother, she said. When she was younger, she and other family members would go hunting for pine nuts at their grandmother’s request. She thus encouraged her audience to pay homage to their family members and ancestors through cooking.
“I always like to incorporate an ingredient, some type of flavor or spice or technique that honors our elders and our family,” Brown said. “It’s amazing how an ingredient of food, and even just eating some of the foods of my homeland, remind me of people, remind me of their life and the legacy that they left.”
This is the second time Brown has conducted an online food demonstration at Purdue. The first took place earlier this semester and focused on making protein bowls. Both are available for viewing at Purdue NAECC’s YouTube page.
Native American Heritage Month will be celebrated nationally and at Purdue until the end of the month. Details of the NAECC’s Thursday event with artist Margaret Jacobs can be found here and on the NAECC's website.