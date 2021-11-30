Corralled by a fence in Memorial Mall, the two plump presidential turkeys strut around, seemingly unfazed by a crowd of students, camera crews and the towering Boilermaker Special 20 feet away.
Peanut Butter and Jelly, two Indiana-born broad breasted white turkeys weighing about 40 pounds each, arrived at Purdue on Monday after President Joe Biden pardoned them last week.
Their visit came as a surprise to many Boilermakers.
“I initially saw that Biden pardoned the turkeys (in the news),” said Liam O’Brien, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute. “I just read farther down that they’re coming here and I’m like, whoa, that’s pretty crazy.”
“Honestly, they’re good-looking turkeys,” O’Brien said with amusement.
The turkeys will live in an enclosed indoor area in the department of animal sciences for the remainder of their lives, said Rebecca Joniskan, president of Indiana State Poultry Association.
“It’s just a natural fit, as the land-grant university in the state of Indiana,” Joniskan said. “Being born and raised in Indiana, they come here as their post-pardon home at Purdue, (having) great faculty and staff available to help care for them.”
Indiana is the fourth largest turkey-rearing state in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agrictulture. Joniskan said the two turkeys are representative of the commercial turkey industry in Indiana.
“We raise 20 million turkeys commercially every year,” she said. “(Peanut Butter and Jelly) are the same breed and raised under the same kind of feed as our commercially produced turkeys.”
Joniskan said the two turkeys will act as Purdue’s poultry ambassador and be showcased as the opportunities come.
“They are the luckiest turkeys you'll ever meet.”