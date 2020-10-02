An anonymous $1 million cash gift from a member of the Purdue University College of Engineering community will establish scholarships named in honor of the college’s first Black graduate to expand ongoing support to recruit and retain Black engineering students.
This gift extends a trend that has seen the total number of endowed scholarships for underrepresented minorities surge since 2013 — from 43 to 140 as of Aug. 31 — with committed dollars quadrupling from $4.7 million to $17.2 million, according to a Purdue news release.
The new diversity in engineering scholarship endowment is named in memory of alumnus David Robert Lewis, who graduated from Purdue with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1894. A native of Greensburg, Indiana, Lewis was one of only nine Black students who graduated from Indiana colleges between the Civil War and 1900.
“There is no way to overstate the importance of this generous, timely gift,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the release.
Daniels said Purdue is recruiting minority students in every way it can.
“That was the goal behind our creation of three Purdue Polytechnic High Schools, our Summer Start conditional acceptance program, our emerging Leadership Scholarships fund, and other initiatives," he said in the release.
“The David Robert Lewis Engineering Scholarship comes at a time when our college is redoubling its efforts to increase the number of Black engineering students at Purdue and to provide the climate and support they need to succeed,” Mark Lundstrom, acting dean of the College of Engineering, said in the release. “For a land-grant university like Purdue, this is simply living up to our mission of offering the opportunity for an affordable, excellent education to all of our citizens.”
The National Society of Black Engineers was founded at Purdue in 1975, launching a national model to help improve the recruitment and retention of Black engineering students. About 3% of Purdue students are Black or African American.
"Central to the effort to improve access to minority students is affordability," said Virginia Booth Womack, director of the Minority Engineering Program. “This magnificent gift presents a perfect example of how important it is to have more resources for underrepresented minority students.”
The Lyles School of Civil Engineering has long honored Lewis’s legacy as a Purdue pioneer by celebrating his accomplishments—including his Purdue thesis, "Highway Road Construction,” which reviewed European road-building practices.
Lewis went on to become an educator and businessman, according to the release. Lewis’s legacy also lives on in family members who live in Indianapolis.