Purdue has received national attention for the Protect Purdue Plan, which aims to keep students safe on campus, but how are students who chose the online option faring this semester?
The most common reasons students said they chose the online option was that they or their family didn’t feel it was safe for them to return to campus, they did not want to risk exposing others to COVID-19 or their classes were offered fully online, according to a Purdue Student Government student experience survey.
Of the students who chose the online option, 37% said they were satisfied with their choice, 13% said they were “very satisfied” and 7% said they were “not satisfied,” according to the survey.
Some students also expressed that other reasons for doing remote learning included visa complications for international students and financial considerations.
In general, remote students said they appreciate the flexibility of asynchronous online classes, which allows them to decide when to complete their learning.
“If I didn’t understand something the professor said, I could just rewind or skip through the lecture video, something I couldn’t do if I was doing in person,” said Kevin Tian, a sophomore in the College of Science.
Constant computer usage isn’t always the best learning environment for everyone, though.
“Although convenient, it is difficult to socialize because there are limited opportunities to do so online,” said Ayush Shukla, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute. “I have also found myself playing more video games for entertainment.”
Asynchronous classes help flexibility, but deadlines and live events in Purdue’s time zone present challenges for some students.
“I wasn’t able to sleep at night to attend various club callouts and major-related meetings,” said Youngjun Yoo, a freshman from South Korea in the College of Science. “Moreover, the task deadline was around early morning (in)my time zone, so I had to completely change my sleep schedule. Now I am awake from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sleep from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.”.
Remote students have also said their instructors and TAs are doing a good job of providing support. Class help and office hours are conducted via programs like Piazza, Campuswire and WebEx.
This general approval does not seem to extend to Brightspace and Microsoft Teams, among other applications, with many students reporting outages on the platforms.
“I internally groan every time I see an assignment due through Teams. Clunky, unintuitive and tedious,” said Charlie Kim, a freshman from South Korea in First-Year Engineering. He went on to express his dissatisfaction with Sapling, the external service used for chemistry homework and quizzes: “Now if you thought Teams/OneNote was bad, oh boy. Don’t get me started on Sapling. Sapling is just an absolute fiend of a service.”
Upperclassmen participating in classes remotely feel the difference from their past Purdue experiences, Tian said.
“It’s not anyone’s particular fault,” he said, “but I feel like I am losing valuable time and opportunities that I would have had if everything was normal, which goes without saying. Not being able to get more involved with clubs and meet new people each semester definitely sucks.”
Several students also expressed concern for the mental health of online students spending hours working on computers and struggling with classes from afar.
“In seriousness, I’ve heard a lot of talk about how Purdue is lacking in psychological resources, that is to say, it’s not very good at helping students suffering from mental illnesses,” Kim said. “As someone who has suffered from depression and encountered people who have or are currently also suffering from various illnesses over the course of my life, I’m keenly aware of the importance that psychological stability has, and how it can affect someone.”