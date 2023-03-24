Just a building over from where conservative commentator Michael Knowles was set to speak, Loeb Playhouse lit up in the colors of the transgender flag.
Around 1,000 students, faculty, and community members cheered while holding rainbow flags as lights lit the stage, revealing local drag queen Veronica Fox, one of the four drag queens performing at the show.
“We operate tonight in the spirit of Purdue University’s commitment to free speech,” Fox said, reading off a paper given to her by the organizers of the event. “We respect others' free speech as well, and you are welcome to enjoy the many resources for students on campus, not only today but every day.”
The host of the Michael Knowles Show on the Daily Wire was invited by the Purdue College Republicans to speak on transgender issues, receiving backlash from students and faculty calling on Purdue to cancel the event. However, the university stated it would not be taking sides over Knowles’ visit, citing its “Commitment to Freedom of Expression” policy, The Exponent previously reported.
The block party in Loeb, meant to “eradicate transphobia,” was not held explicitly in response to Knowles’ visit but its scheduled date was moved up to Thursday from its original date in April, said Purdue Student Government President Pro-Tempore Lillian Ferguson.
“I know that there is freedom of speech,” State Rep. Chris Campbell said while handing out pride flags to the students flooding in through the Loeb Playhouse doors. "What I have concerns about is the word ‘eradicate.’”
At Conservative Political Action Conference on March 5, Knowles raised the eyebrows of activists when he said "transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely — the whole preposterous ideology, at every level."
Several campus organizations openly condemned the College Republicans for inviting him to speak, however Campbell said the block party was not one of those condemnations.
“This event really isn’t to address the speaker that is coming to campus but is another example of the freedom of expression on campus and trying to celebrate and uplift our community,” she said.
Ferguson, one of the show’s hosts, said she spent her spring break planning the event.
“This was pulled together in about two weeks,” she said. “A very sporadic and hectic two weeks, but it was a blast.”
Senior in the College of Liberal Arts Erin Rockhill, who uses she/they pronouns, said she and a couple of her queer friends wanted to show solidarity within Purdue’s community in response to Knowles anti-trans comments.
“At this time in the U.S., there is some sentiment of transphobia spreading, and it’s really unsettling,” they said. “And we know Purdue is a place where we can have the freedom to express solidarity.”
Various different campus and local organizations, including Out in STEM, the LGBTQ Center, Purdue Student Government and the Residence Hall Association, pitched in putting together the four-hour event, Ferguson said.
Other organizations volunteered or had booths outside Loeb.
Derrick Johnson, a Pride Lafayette board member, volunteered to check people in for the event, instructing them not to engage with “assholes” though he said he didn’t expect many.
“When you’ve got any event like this, I know (hecklers may show up),” he said.
Johnson said him and his organization were there to support Purdue’s queer community.
“(This event is) a celebration of love and acceptance for all, and I think it’s important for the community to come together.”
Purdue Graduate Student Government had a booth outside of Loeb where members handed out pamphlets with resources for graduate students.
Alex Seto, PGSG president and doctoral student in the College of Sciences, said he was there to offer resources to all students and support the LGBTQ community.
"It warms my heart to see everyone come together,” he said. “This is what it means to be a Boilermaker.”