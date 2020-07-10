Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced Friday that he will join more than 160 college presidents and chancellors in committing to full student voter registration and participation through the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, according to a Purdue News press release.
“Our students are displaying their deep interest in building a better society, and there is no more direct way to do so and no better place to start than to participate in choosing those who will be in positions to deliver positive change,” Daniels said in the release. “We have made various attempts to encourage and enable voting, but never with as much success as we’d like. This year, we intend to do better.”
By signing the ALL IN pledge, Purdue has committed to ensuring all eligible students are able to register to vote and cast informed ballots in the 2020 general election and beyond, the release reads. Further, the University commits to fostering campus cultures that support nonpartisan student civic learning, political engagement and student voter participation.
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a nonpartisan, national initiative recognizing and supporting campuses as it works to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and full student voter participation.
"The Challenge encourages higher education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship and make democratic participation a core value on their campus," the release reads.
As part of the ALL IN challenge, Daniels also has committed Purdue’s participation in the Big Ten Voting Challenge to encourage student voting. The 14 Big Ten universities compete among each other for "Greatest Overall Turnout" and "Greatest Increase in Voting Rates." The average turnout rate among the 14 campuses in 2018 was 43%, according to the ALL IN website.
The college presidents of the University of Illinois and the University of Michigan are among the more than 160 signees. Seven Big Ten presidents signed the pledge in 2018. The full list of colleges and universities can be found here.
There are more than 1.7 million eligible but unregistered voters in Indiana, according to the Indiana Civic Health Alliance, an organization that promotes civic engagement and voter turnout in the state.
In coordination with the PurdueVotes Coalition, a campuswide committee that works to increase student voting rates, the University will distribute information about registration and civic engagement in the months leading up to November's presidential election.