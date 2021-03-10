Purdue Student Government’s student survey on a potential J-term yielded mixed results, according to documents provided by PSG President Assata Gilmore Wednesday. Roughly 50% of students said they would participate in a J-Term if the University implemented it.
Of the survey participants, some reported concerns with “jobs and internships that start in the beginning of May,” according to the documents. The proposed J-term would disrupt these opportunities as it would extend to the end of May.
International students could possibly “have to pay for one more semester or go back to (their) home country during the winter,” according to the documents. Some students are concerned about burnout, quality of educational content and additional costs.
In addition to a potential J-term, Gilmore said PSG is hopeful that Purdue can begin administering vaccines before students leave in May, but nothing is official yet. In a survey sent to students, only 9% of respondents reported being uninterested in the vaccine, Gilmore said. The survey garnered responses from 77% of students and 23% of faculty.
Eric Firstenberger and Ty Handley were both appointed justices of the Purdue Student Government Supreme Court with a unanimous vote.
Some of the questions posed to the nominees were more trivial than others. When Firstenberger was asked, “Who would win in a fight: An infinite number of lions or the sun?” he responded with the sun as it was far more powerful.
Handley was asked if he would be able to beat “10 horse-sized ducks or 100 duck-sized horses?” to which he answered 100 duck-sized horses.