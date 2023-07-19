Parking permits for the upcoming academic year went on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m., and some students have said it’s been difficult to get them.
In a poll on the Exponent’s Instagram page, 35 people, or nearly 70% of respondents, said the process was difficult as of Wednesday afternoon.
In another Instagram survey, students reported the website was difficult to access, waitlists were large and some of the dates were unclear.
Most permits are sold on a first come, first served basis, according to the Purdue parking website.
University housing, regular residence hall, Hawkins Hall and university-contracted housing permits all went on sale for sophomores, juniors and seniors at the same time on Wednesday.
First-year restricted residence hall permits for freshmen living on campus with a documented need to travel off campus will go on sale beginning Aug. 1. The accepted reasons for these permits are, regular medical visits off campus, classes off campus, reserve or active military duty and off-campus employment.
The first-year permits are only accepted at the top levels of McCutcheon Drive Parking Garage and Wood Street Parking Garage as well the east Airport gravel lot
Student commuter permits went on sale beginning July 11 for students living off campus.
Garage permit sales for seniors went on sale on July 7. Graduate students had an extra 24 hours than seniors to apply.
All sales that opened before Wednesday created some trouble for those applying. Several people told the Exponent they were denied permits, or that the garages sold out too quickly.
“This year, the majority of the available student garage permits were requested by graduate students on (July 6),” Steven Carn, the senior manager for Purdue’s parking and transportation services, said in an email. “Very few permits were available to seniors when the portal opened to them on Friday, and those were claimed quickly.”
He said most years there are a good number of permits available to seniors after they become available, so this year’s lack of availability was somewhat unexpected.
“We will be evaluating ways to improve our process for this type of permit next year to reduce student frustration,” Carn said. “Students who were unable to purchase a student garage permit for the coming year may purchase a regular C permit as an alternative if they live outside the marked boundary (on Purdue parking’s website).”
C Permit applications require a proof of a local address outside campus boundaries, which are defined on the Purdue parking website’s map. Proof of local addresses can include utility bills, leases or bank statements.
C Permits are $100 for the year. University residence permits are $150, which include permits for people living on campus and through university-contracted housing.