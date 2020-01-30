Millions of adults in the U.S. are affected by chronic pain each year and biologic drugs play a big role, a Purdue researcher said.
Bumsoo Han, a professor of mechanical engineering, and Yingnan Shen, a postdoctoral research associate, developed a biometric pain model to quantitatively measure pain during the administration of biologics, which are drugs made up of living things or components of them.
“Biologics are pharmaceutics originated from biological entities — in contrast to synthetic compounds — which include vaccines, antibodies, blood and blood components, somatic cells and recombinant therapeutic proteins,” Shen said.
Biologics have become more and more popular in the pharmacy, Han said. According to Shen, this is because of their efficacy and low toxicity.
When administering biologics, the person usually has to take multiple doses of the drug. For example, people with diabetes require insulin injections. The drugs are made of proteins that cannot be swallowed, so they have to be injected, according to Han.
“We developed this ‘pain model’ because current available methods to evaluate injection-induced pain are very subjective and inadequate to quantify the extent of pain,” Shen said. “In general, tissue swelling, matrix stress and interstitial fluid pressure were measured and considered as indicators of the injection-induced pain.”
A higher injection rate was associated with more significant pain. Drug manufacturers need this information because they want to make injections less painful for people, Han said.
Currently, their technology has a provisional patent, and they have received funding from the Purdue Institute of Direct Discovery.
“As of right now, we can quantify the changes of the mechanical conditions,” Han said. “We plan to add neurons to really measure the neuron signal.”
He also said they are still in the development stage and need other efforts to research it and transform it into the platforms for companies to use.
“We need pain in our life, but too much pain could ruin our lives,” Shen said. “Patients with chronic diseases have to endure the pain when they use biologics every day for years. This poses significant challenges for broader use of biologic drugs, design of infusion devices, development of drug formulations and quality of patient’s life.”