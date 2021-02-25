When Allen McCullough isn’t teaching a music appreciation class at Purdue, he said he spends much of his time composing classical music, including one piece he dedicated to one of his daughters.
Two of McCullough’s compositions, Prelude No. 5 and “The Ugly Duckling,” were picked up by RMN Records and Navona Records in February and April, respectively. McCullough said these record labels present an opportunity for his compositions to gain exposure.
Brad Bodine, a fellow professor and composer, called McCullough “a brilliant composer on the verge of an illustrious career.”
McCullough, a continuing lecturer, has played the piano since he was four, but said he only began to take it seriously in college.
“I declared a music major at the end of my sophomore year at Brown University,” he said. “Prior to that, I was pre-med. Falling asleep in my immunology class was a sign that I did not want to do pre-med.”
“The funny thing about composing is you have an interest in it, but you really don’t develop the tools and techniques you need until college and beyond,” he said.
What drew McCullough into music is that rhythm, melody and harmony can be manipulated to reflect a musician’s personal style. Through his work, he hopes to dispel the common belief that classical music is inaccessible without expertise in music theory.
“There is a sense for some that you can’t enjoy classical music unless you’re a connoisseur. Nothing of this is true,” he said. “I think you can listen to something and enjoy it, and I hope that someone would hear my piece, like it and want to hear more.”
McCullough said he spent the next few years on the East Coast pursuing a master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music, then getting a second master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. He chaired the music theory program at Mercer University in Atlanta before joining Purdue in 2013.
While teaching at Mercer, McCullough collaborated with a colleague and fellow pianist who also had gone to the Manhattan School of Music on his set Prelude No. 5.
His colleague had to record the complete set more than 1,000 times to make it “note-perfect,” or without any errors. He submitted this piece to an international competition that RMN Records hosted to select the best piano pieces around the world and release it as an album so music could still happen during COVID-19.
“The Ugly Duckling” — inspired by the popular children’s story — portrays an awkward sound and tries to break through that to find inner beauty, McCullough said. In his view, contrasting sounds make a piece of music beautiful.
This piece is one set of the seven pieces that McCullough wrote for his oldest daughter. The song is a symbol of his family’s importance to him, he said.
“I feel great to be able to have a foot in both of the worlds, in work life and as a family man,” McCullough said. “It can be a very tough balancing act but it’s extremely important to me to have the two of those.”
He said his aspirations are to write the best music he can and find talented performers who want to play it. The Navona record label that signed him advertises composers that have won Grammys and Pulitzer Prizes, but McCullough said he doesn’t chase accolades.
“It would be great if I could win a Pulitzer or a Grawemeyer, but chasing awards is an empty pursuit,” he said. “You’re never satisfied.”