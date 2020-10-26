This year's homecoming with be celebrated virtually this year between Nov. 9 and Nov. 14, according to a Purdue release.
The celebration, themed “Giant Leaps @ Home,” will feature a performance by the "Piano Man" Bruce Barker, student performances and a virtual 5K race, among other events. Most of the festivities will be free of cost, according to the press release.
“With this opportunity to bring homecoming directly into people’s homes, we realized that this is a whole new way of including people who might not otherwise have been able to attend,” said Matt Folk, vice president for university advancement and alumni engagement, in the release.
The University is still in the process of planning the week's events, with updates on virtual event offerings available on the homecoming website.