Cary Quadrangle’s lobby is a welcome, air-conditioned respite from the heat while the dorms are hot, muggy and cooled only by the fans residents provide.
“I’m very sweaty all the time,” freshman Jimmy Neubaurer said, standing beside his lofted bed. “But it’s the cheapest dorm on campus.”
Neubaurer’s bedroom is equipped with two fans, one clipped to his bed and a big, square, Lasko-brand fan in his window. His bedroom was not cooler than the hallway outside. The fans mostly blow hot air around the room.
He keeps his door open to improve the airflow and was tugging at his shirt collar.
Despite a record-breaking heat wave this week, several Purdue dorms, including Cary, are not air conditioned. This week’s extreme heat prompted West Lafayette officials to move up garbage pickup to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Thursday’s predicted high of 98 degrees might break a record temperature not seen since the 1930s, weather officials say. Temps should cool down again by the weekend.
Meanwhile, the first week of classes has been sweltering.
“The four older residence halls don’t have A/C in rooms but the central areas in the buildings are air conditioned,” Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email when asked about any Purdue plans to support students during the heat. “Most residents in those halls have box fans, sometimes two — one blowing in, one blowing out — to keep air moving.”
While Doty said there are no plans at this time to update these halls to add air conditioning, students and faculty can go to the Co-Rec, WALC, a library and other air-conditioned buildings on campus to cool off.
Tips were posted on Purdue Today on Tuesday to reduce energy consumption and help “ensure a functional and comfortable campus environment during the extreme temperatures and humidity levels.”
This includes closing fume hood sashes completely when not in use, closing windows, window blinds and doors in air-conditioned facilities, turning off and unplugging any unused equipment and devices and eliminating or reducing indoor heat sources including autoclaves, coffee makers and ovens, especially during the hottest hours of the day.
Neubaurer said he will not be studying in his dorm room. To sleep, he said he “pops a melatonin and passes out.”
Sathvik Swamy, a freshman in computer science, has three fans in his Cary bedroom, two at the window and one in the room.
“I lived in India for 13 years, so I’m used to it,” Swamy said. “If you have fans it’s not too bad.”
Students have posted creative cooling methods in the Purdue Class of 2027 Snapchat story. User kevinkane1, who lives in Wiley, duct-taped a vertical fan sideways to the horizontal railing of their bunk bed.
User vinay.ayala placed a recycling bin full of ice and water bottles in front of a running fan. User bitdong420 engineered a makeshift air conditioner, taping a fan and a piece of PVC pipe onto a styrofoam cooler filled with ice.
