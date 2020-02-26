Purdue has canceled all university-sponsored travel to countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has defined as level 2 and 3 risks for coronavirus, including China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, according to a Purdue News Service press release.
The release states that the University's public health committee will monitor updates from the CDC, take further steps if any other countries are added to the list and notify the campus of changes to ongoing policies.
When the release was written, 81,000 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in 45 countries, including the United States. The death toll worldwide was just over 2,770, according to the release.
No positive cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed at Purdue, the release states. Those interested can find further updates on Purdue University Student Health's website.