During its first meeting of the year, the Purdue Student Government approved renewing the Black Boilermaker Experience Ad Hoc Committee, appointed a parliamentarian and swore in a new senator.
Black Boilermaker experience
One of PSG President Shye Robinson’s goals for this year is to have a final product from the Black Boilermaker Experience Ad Hoc Committee by the time prospective Purdue students are applying for college.
The final product will be a short film, showcasing the Black Boilermaker experience.
“We’ve interviewed the presidents of two or three organizations,” Robinson said. “We tried to get some footage of some of the Black events that have gone on on campus in the past year.”
Robinson took inspiration from a friend who attends a liberal arts college.
“The intention with this is we haven't broken 1,000 Black undergraduate students ever,” Robinson said. “We’re amplifying, really showing what the Black Boilermaker experience is like and what opportunities are to be involved in that.”
New appointments
Nicholas Neuman, a sophomore from the Colleges of Agriculture and Liberal Arts, was unanimously approved to be PSG’s parliamentarian during its Wednesday meeting.
A parliamentarian’s job is to be an expert on parliamentary procedure.
“My number one goal is education,” Neuman said to the senators. “I’d like to have an educational session with the senators on how to properly move things into motion, how to second and how to amend.”
Along with Neuman, Bryce Raber joined PSG as a senator. The senior from the College of Science was sworn in at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting.