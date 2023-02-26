A silent couple sat on a bench in a deserted street, the daylight brightening up the greenery of spring. The street was deserted, save for some litter and rubble, and behind the couple was the ruins of a building split in half by a guided missile.
Vitalii Nosach, the man who took the picture, was on a screen at the head of the room. The photojournalist is currently in Ukraine, unable to leave due to the country’s martial law introduced after the Russian invasion. It was his wife Tetiana Gordiienko, a journalist and doctoral candidate at Purdue, who represented her husband.
“Slava Ukraini,” Nosach said after a brief video introduction. The Ukrainian phrase, meaning “glory to Ukraine,” is a national salute against foreign aggression.
The words of the war journalist echoed among the 50 students and educators gathered to witness Nosach’s documentation of the war in Ukraine, nearly one year after its start.
The Purdue Memorial Union opened “Ukrainian Grit And Hope,” a gallery of photos featuring the photography of Nosach, a Ukrainian national and journalist covering the ongoing conflict on the ground.
Though not there in person, a video of Nosach seemed to watch over his work. Among those in attendance were Ukranian scholars and their families who were offered extended stay by the university.
“I wake up in the morning every day and read news about Ukraine, so my day starts with this,” Gordiienko said.
Gordiienko is a lead researcher for the Media Development Foundation, a Ukrainian media research center. She’s also working on her doctorate degree through the Ukrainian Scholars Program.
“Ukraine is still fighting,” Gordiienko said. “A lot of people are now defending Ukraine with arms in their hands. They are not professional soldiers, they are just regular people like you and I.”
For many at the event, Gordiienko included, constant concerns about family members who stayed behind to help in the struggle linger.
“A lot of people have experienced traumatic events — it’s really hard to reflect about emotions,” she said after a pause.
Some, like Ruslan Buriak, were able to bring their families to Purdue. Buriak, a doctoral candidate in the College of Agriculture, stood in front of an image of a residential high rise destroyed by a precision strike early in the invasion.
“I woke up at 4:30 a.m. because of the bombs,” Buriak said.
Buriak was a resident of Kyiv when the war first started. For many like him, the sudden disruption to their lives was unforeseen.
“It was a surprise to all Ukranians,” he said.
However, the death and destruction that stemmed from combat quickly became a dark reality. Buriak and his wife Viktoriia, along with their young son, moved to West Lafayette in October, and while thoughts of the ongoing conflict back home remains heavy in their hearts, Buriak expressed his gratefulness to be away from the warzone.
“It is a good possibility for my family; it is safe here,” he said.
Others at the event were not so fortunate.
“My family was occupied for several months,” said Valeria Yatsenko, a doctoral student in economics.
For many like Yatsenko, it remains difficult to stay up to date with loved ones in areas with gutted infrastructure.
“All this news about raping, about killing, it’s difficult for us,” she said.
Yatsenko said many of her family and friends are still in Ukraine providing support for the war effort.
“Some of them are volunteers in different places,” she said. “My groupmates, classmates, now they’re troops.”
The event also offered a chance for community building and healing. Yatsenko, who relocated to the U.S. last summer, found a community of Ukrainian scholars seeking temporary refuge at Purdue.
“We gather every week, or twice per week,” she said, looking around the room at her colleagues.
For Yatsenko, gatherings such as these provide support among those affected by the conflict as well as hope for its end.
“I want to see Ukraine free, independent and rich,” she said.
Organized in conjunction with Purdue’s College of Liberal Arts, the gallery was attended by many trying to get a better understanding of the impact the war has had on Purdue’s Ukrainian students and educators.
“I’ve been trying to get a feeling for what it must be like to be these people,” said Howard Sypher, founding head of the Brian Lamb School of Communication. “Looking at where they may have lived, and (how they) can’t live there anymore.”
By Sypher’s estimate, Purdue was one of the first universities in the nation to host displaced Ukranians.
“If we weren’t the first, we were pretty much right in there,” he said.
For Sypher, who has accompanied his son in combat reporting, events like these are especially important for the public.
“You often think you live in this safe world. You can worry about heavy crime and things like that,” he said with a pause, “(and) then you get experiences like this.”