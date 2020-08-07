The University has broken its record for the largest number of undergraduate students enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, per a report from Friday morning's board of trustees meeting.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels said there are a "full thousand" more students enrolled than this time last year, which was also a record-breaking year in terms of enrollment.
Of the 34,742 undergraduate students enrolled at Purdue this fall, 4,269 will be taking classes entirely online, with the other 30,473 on campus. 17,774 of these students are in-state, and just under 50% of enrolled freshmen come from Indiana.
Freshman enrollment is at nearly 9,000, Daniels said. He noted this was "well beyond (Purdue's) projections," with numbers only increasing as the beginning of the semester draws closer.
Daniels reported that 1,262 incoming students will be enrolled in online-only classes, while 7,715 freshmen will be taking classes residentially, many in hybrid formats.
"Most of our students will have a significant amount of their courses at least partially face-to-face," he said.
Daniels said international students enrollment is "almost exactly" half online and half in person.