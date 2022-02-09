The Asian American and Asian Resource and Culture Center’s RealiTea program offers informal and easy access counseling to promote mental well-being in Purdue’s student body, especially the Asian community.
RealiTea, an informal event hosted by the AAARCC, brings in Purdue Counseling and Psychological Services therapist, Yixan Zhu, Ph.D. and doctoral intern Gina Chang, to hold counseling sessions to help students with their mental health and well-being.
“RealiTea makes it easier to contact counselors,” Zhu said. “We are here weekly and students can use AAARCC to contact CAPS directly to schedule appointments.”
Manabu Taketani, the program administrator at AAARCC, says RealiTea has always been a casual event.
“We got the name (RealiTea) because we used to have boba tea at meetings,” Taketani said. “It started in 2018 after CAPS had a long conversation with AAARCC.
“Mental health issues were on the rise and so we developed RealiTea.”
Pamela Sari, the director of AAARCC, said recent events have increased the need for counseling amongst the Asian American community at Purdue.
“Among Asian and Asian American communities, mental health is difficult to talk about.” Sari said. “After 2 years of anti-Asian hate on the rise, students now hesitate to report incidents.
“RealiTea allows a chance to normalize the conversations.”
Even with a focus on helping a specific community, Sari said the AAARCC is open to anyone.
“People assume you have to be Asian to come, or that we operate on registrations.” she said. “We don’t. We are open to everyone.”