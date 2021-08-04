West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis held little back at the Tippecanoe county board of health meeting Wednesday.
“There are people that still think that this is something we’ve made up,” he said. “And they could not be more wrong.
“I lost my temper at a council meeting here recently, and I referenced them as ‘unvaccinated assholes,’ and unfortunately, that sometimes is accurate. That’s true.”
Dennis referenced his words at the city council meeting Monday night, which The Exponent attended. There, he spoke passionately about those who refuse vaccines.
“We will not be closing down the city to protect the asshole unvaccinated,” he said.
“I don’t know who put that in my notes,” he added with a chuckle.
Tippecanoe County board of health officials met twice on Wednesday to discuss rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the county and what they — and the public — can do to curb the spread.
In the morning session, a quarterly meeting of the Tippecanoe board of health, County Health Officer Jeremy Adler said the county’s 9.1% COVID-positivity rate is at its highest since January, and that average daily cases were up to 37 this past week after reaching as low as nine per day back in the beginning of July.
“The Delta variant is here and we’re starting to see an increase in our local case numbers,” Adler said.
He said the county’s 12-and-over population was roughly 56% vaccinated, which he noted was good progress, but that more people would need to get vaccinated if “we’re going to stay ahead of this pandemic.”
While vaccinated people still have a small risk of COVID-19 infection, and a slightly greater risk to get infected with the delta variant, Adler said the unvaccinated are mainly at risk.
“Our main concern right now is for the unvaccinated,” Adler said. “The majority of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths here locally and nationwide are unvaccinated individuals.”
The increased risk of infection for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is why the CDC updated its guidelines last week to suggest all people — vaccinated or not — wear masks in public, indoor spaces in counties with a “high” or “substantial” rate of transmission, Adler said. Tippecanoe County is currently within the “high” category.
Discussion then transitioned to what the health board can do to increase vaccination rates in the county and encourage local businesses and schools to consider reinstating mask mandates, as students under the age of 12 are not yet permitted to get the vaccine.
Both the Lafayette and West Lafayette school corporations have mandated masks in classrooms, and, with the Tippecanoe School Corporation meeting Wednesday to discuss the same issue, board members debated their role in influencing the matter. Adler reiterated that the health department’s stance on masks hasn’t changed.
“The health department’s recommendations to businesses and community organizations has actually not changed since the spring,” Adler said. “We’ve been recommending to all those groups that they require masks in their places of business.
“And certainly with the new CDC guidance that came out last week, I think that that recommendation still stands.”
Dr. Nicole Noel, a board member representing pharmacists, requested the board vote on sending a letter of recommendation for a mask mandate for all area K-12 schools. The vote passed, but Adler was then asked if he believed the board would have the support of the county commissioners.
He said one of the commissioners, Tracy Brown of District 1, was in attendance, so they should ask him. Brown then stepped forward and threw a little water on the fire, saying he was “under no illusion that we can mandate our way out of this” and that he was not in favor of a county-wide mask mandate.
Brown said in order to convince vaccine-hesitant members of the public to get the shots, the conversation and direction from public officials had to be based in science and not in political rhetoric.
“I am not an anti-vaxxer,” Brown said. “I’ve had the needle stuck in my arm twice, and I stand by that.”
Though he said he would not weigh in on the issue of mask mandates in schools, he did say that whether or not an individual got the vaccine or not was their decision entirely, and all he and other politicians could do was share their experience getting it.
“We are at the point in this pandemic that I like to call the “choice phase,” Brown said. “People are going to have to make a choice to get the vaccine, like it or not, and so some of my neighbors might choose not to and I will be powerless to influence them.”
In the afternoon session, which was intended to address the public specifically on the Delta variant, District 3 Commissioner Thomas Murtaugh agreed with Brown that a return to mask mandates was not a good idea. Still, he stressed the importance of the vaccine.
“We need folks to get vaccinated,” Murtaugh said, banging his fist on the speaker’s podium for emphasis. “The vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they’re the only way we’re going to prevent possibly having to go back to a mandate.”
Adler opened the afternoon session with an explanation on the origin of the Delta variant and its prominence in the United States. He said it arose in India and is more dangerous than the alpha strain, which came from the United Kingdom and was the strain the U.S. dealt the most with in 2020.
The delta variant is more contagious and spreads “more than twice as easily” as other strains of the coronavirus, Adler said, and it currently accounts for more than 80% of cases in the U.S.
He said the Delta variant can infect vaccinated individuals at a higher rate than previous strains, which is why the CDC altered its COVID guidelines to recommend all people wear masks in indoor, public spaces.
“We had a lot of evidence and data that the vaccines were actually preventing the transmission of those strains from one person to another,” Adler said. “That does not appear to be the case for the Delta variant.”
Adler said mutations in the virus that lead to new, more contagious variants can only occur when its allowed to spread at a high rate. If a certain number of people don’t get vaccinated, variants will continue to develop, creating an endless cycle.
But, if vaccination rates within Tippecanoe County hit a threshold of around 70% to 80-85%, Adler said that would help prevent future variants from developing.
“I would be very pleased if we could reach a 70% threshold for our community,” Adler said. “I think that would really go a long way to really reducing the amount of community transmission of COVID-19 and really help to protect all of us.”
He noted the burden that the pandemic has placed on the local healthcare system, and Dr. James Bien, a fellow board member and the chief medical officer at IU Health Arnett Hospital, said healthcare workers at his hospital were reaching a critical mass of stress both physically and emotionally.
“Our staff is stressed,” Bien said. “To witness suffering of this magnitude for 16-18 months is wearing people out. We have hiring challenges like in all other industries and we have beds that aren’t able to be used because we don’t have staff to take care of patients.”
While local hospitals are struggling to handle new coronavirus cases in tandem with other, more-typical health issues, schools like Purdue are challenged with controlling the spread of the virus within the campus population as well.
Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer of the Protect Purdue task force, said the school has made changes to help combat the spread of the delta variant. The University announced last week that masks would be required for all students and staff in indoor spaces. Ramirez said, considering Purdue is welcoming its biggest freshman class ever for the fourth time in five years, that he and his team are looking into additional measures like encouraging students to eat outside as much as possible in order to prevent transmissions.
Additionally, he expects unvaccinated students to undergo surveillance testing for the coronavirus weekly.
Ramirez said total vaccination numbers hover around 65% for students and 66% for staff. He said he hopes those numbers reach 70% soon, but admitted that vaccination rates were beginning to lag. He said the University’s guidelines will attempt to remain in lockstep with that of the CDC’s.
“We have pretty much read their disease guidance every single day, because every day there’s a little nuance or difference,” Ramirez said. “We need to stay on top of that and we have our university leadership that meets on a regular basis to review (those guidelines).”
Dennis expressed disappointment in the spiking COVID cases, attributing it to individuals thinking selfishly.
“A lot of the freedoms that we enjoy were restricted (during the first wave of the pandemic), and it was all based upon people making choices that weren’t in the best interests of themselves, or families or friends of their community,” Dennis said. “And I’m seeing some of that negativity and some of that irresponsible behavior coming back.”