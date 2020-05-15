Provost Jay Akridge detailed more of the University's summer plans and precautions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in a Friday message to Boilermakers.
"All July events on campus will be canceled, including conferences, camps, summer programs, etc.," he said in a release.
Additionally, summer course modules scheduled to begin in July will be conducted online. He said Summer Start and Early Start programs, which begin July 10, are an exception to this. Those programs will move forward, albeit with recommendations from the Safe Campus Task Force.
Akridge also explained the fall semester's academic calendar, which will go as follows:
- Aug. 24 – Classes begin
- Nov. 24 – Face-to-face instruction ends
- Nov. 25-28 – Thanksgiving Break
- Dec. 5 – Classes end
- Dec. 7-12 – Final exams
- Dec. 13 – Commencement
- Dec. 15 – Grades due
"This calendar allows for “dead” week (something I want to get renamed) and final exams after Thanksgiving," he said. "Please note that the campus will not close after Thanksgiving break, the residence halls will be open, etc. — we simply will not have face-to-face instruction after Thanksgiving.
"The modified calendar will not impact pay or the number of holidays for faculty and staff."
The provost said the University is using the summer to work with faculty to develop fall courses. It plans to work with faculty on around 500 courses this summer, both online and hybrid courses "that embed what we are calling resilient pedagogy for our students on campus."
Akridge asked that people check their emails regularly over the summer to stay informed on future developments.