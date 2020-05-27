Wednesday afternoon’s SpaceX launch to the International Space Station was scrubbed because of bad weather — but industrial engineering professor and former NASA employee Barrett Caldwell said it’s better to be "right" than “right now.”
“Of course, we want to get to our hoped-for, successful outcomes, and yes, it’s nice to get everything right the first opportunity when everyone has been waiting for so long,” Caldwell said in an email.
But still, he said, it’s crucial to get it right, and bad weather poses a serious issue to the launch.
“This is an important issue,” he said, “and involves not just the weather right at the launch pad, but at any downrange sites where the crew would have to maneuver if there was a problem after launch but before the Crew Dragon spacecraft could get to orbit. The launch forecasts suggested a 40-60% of unfavorable weather conditions, so this is not surprising.”
Caldwell has been involved with NASA in a multitude of ways since his undergraduate years in the '80s. Since 2001, he has served as the director of the NASA-funded Indiana Space Grant Consortium and worked to promote STEM literacy and knowledge of what NASA does among students and the general public.
He attended the last space shuttle launch, and the first SpaceX cargo-demonstration launch. That’s because INSGC was supporting Hoosier middle-school science experiments on board, Caldwell said.
The professor noted that American astronauts last launched from Cape Canaveral in July 2011. Though U.S. astronauts have boarded the space station regularly since 2000, no vehicle has been certified for travel from the U.S. to the station for nearly a decade.
“That makes it hard for us to demonstrate, or expand, our abilities for human space exploration,” Caldwell explained. “This is an issue of both national pride and technical capability. The hoped-for success of the SpaceX Crew Dragon is important to support this capability.
“This launch as a SpaceX vehicle enhances NASA capabilities and functions for exploration; it does not replace them.”
While SpaceX works to prepare for its launch, rescheduled for Saturday afternoon, recent graduate and former president of Purdue Orbital Jon Webb reflected on his history preparing objects for launch.
“It’s really cool to compare and contrast how the pros do it and how we do it,” Webb said in a phone interview.
Webb was involved in Orbital throughout his five years at the University. The team could be called a “startup simulator,” Webb said, for the way it pulls people from across campus to work together for one common purpose: putting a rocket into space.
Technically speaking, it’s a small rocket attached to a balloon, which then launches from the balloon at a higher altitude, Webb said. That’s one thing that differs between Purdue Orbital and Purdue Space Team, another organization on campus that seeks to perfect a larger rocket for space, he said.
The mission remains the same, though.
“They are both trying to increase our accessibility to space,” he said. “Everybody wants to get to space.”
Webb was planning on watching the launch online before it got scrubbed, but agreed favorable weather conditions were crucial.
He said one of the coolest things about SpaceX’s launch of the Dragon capsule is that it’s designed to land and can therefore be reused.
“A reusable rocket is insane,” he said. “It definitely drives down the cost.”
The other aspect Webb appreciated was the coordination a launch like today’s requires: Between SpaceX, NASA and Russia's space agency, there’s a lot that goes into making sure the launch, flight and docking to the space station unfolds according to plan.
The different entities have to communicate, Webb said, because SpaceX has to design equipment that can dock onto technology NASA built in the '90s. That level of communication leaves Webb in awe.
Closer to home, Webb talked about how Purdue Orbital needs a lot more than just AAE students to launch its rocket. Students from various majors across Purdue help with communication, enterprise, marketing and fundraising.
“We fundraised over $80,000” since 2016, Webb laughed. “Engineers don’t know how to do that.”
The next launch attempt is scheduled for 3:22 p.m. on Saturday.