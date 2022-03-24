Thursday
OPEN MIC NIGHT
6:30 to 9 p.m. at PMU Ground Floor.
The Purdue Student Union Board Open Mic Night is a place for students to perform and showcase their musical and comedic talents.
Friday
FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE
7 to 8 p.m. at the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette.
The Art Museum Of Greater Lafayette’s March Friday Night Live event is featuring Jeffrey All and Wendy Kline. Local musician All has fronted several bands over his 30-year career, including the seminal band Twopenny Hangover, which made several appearances at the acclaimed Bluebird Cafe Songwriter’s Club in Nashville. All’s unique folk-rock sound deftly weaves acoustic guitar, harmonicas and powerful, distinctive vocals with Kline’s violin and tight vocal harmonies while performing a variety of original songs and obscure cover tunes. Kline has been singing and playing the violin since she was 5 years old.
Saturday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY COLLECTIBLES
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The History Center, 522 Columbia St., Lafayette.
This event is an opportunity for collectors of local memorabilia to display and sell their Tippecanoe collectibles and an opportunity for local history buffs to come see lots of Tippecanoe County memorabilia displayed by these collectors. The event is free to the public. Exhibitor fee is $25 per 8-foot table. Multiple tables may be purchased.
BANGLADESHI ARTIST FESTIVAL
6 to 10 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Organized by the Bangladesh Students Association, the event will feature Bangladeshi artists such as Chandan and Babna. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
HOWL NIGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground.
Recurring on Saturdays until Nov. 5. Come learn how wolves communicate, both through their “trademark” behavior of howling and through body language. Wolf Park staff members will join the wolves midway through the program to demonstrate how their animal curators communicate with the wolves through positive reinforcement training and reading body language. Guests are encouraged to howl along as the wolves serenade the park. For the first 30 minutes, the walking path is open, followed by the howl program. Reserve admission in advance; $12 for adults. More information, go to wolfpark.org.
Tuesday
NICK DITTMEIER AND THE SAWDUSTERS
6 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth Street, Lafayette.
Nick Dittmeier is a singer-songwriter from Southern Indiana. He’s released two solo E.P.’s, “Extra Better” in 2013 and “Light of Day” in 2014. With the support of his backing/touring band, The Sawdusters, he has released two full-length albums, “Midwest Heart/Southern Blues” in 2016 and “All Damn Day” in 2018. The event is for audiences 21 years and older. Tickets are $5. To purchase tickets, go to ontaptickets.com.
Wednesday
WEDNESDAYS IN THE WILD: SPRING AT ROSS BIOLOGICAL RESERVE
1 to 3 p.m. at 451 S. County Road 875 W., West Lafayette.
Explore the early blooming spring ephemeral plants found along the trail with Kerry Rabenold, a professor emeritus of biological sciences at Purdue, as he shares information about their relationships with pollinators, seed-dispersal strategies and sensitivity to soil types and disturbances. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring trekking poles, if desired. The event is limited to 20 participants. Registration required by noon, March 28. Call 765-567-2993 or email mcutler@tippecanoe.in.gov (responding on Facebook does not reserve your spot). Facial coverings may be required at any point in the program when social distancing cannot be observed, so please ensure you have one with you.
JAZZ AT THE UNION
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Union.
Come to the Union to enjoy an evening of jazz.