Nearly six months into cancer remission, one Purdue senior is taking back what cancer took from him, one weight at a time.
In January 2019, Aaron Spangler, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, noticed bumps on his neck that spurred him to seek medical attention. Two months later, Spangler was met with life-changing news: He had Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. Every two weeks for six months going forward, he would sit for five hours while being administered four different drugs for chemotherapy.
Even during such a dark time in his life, Spangler sought to maintain not only his sense of goodwill, but also his sense of humor.
“Sometimes during treatment, I would wear some funny hats so I could keep my mind off of it,” he said. “It would cheer up some of the other patients in the room as well.”
Spangler joked that the thing he missed most during his treatment was class.
“I was still running 16 credit hours during the entirety of it,” he said.
Balancing school on top of treatment wore Spangler down, but he found his professors and the Disability Resource Center to be very helpful and accommodating.
“When you go in for treatment, it just knocks you down to the lowest of lows,” he said. “I would usually sleep for almost three days afterwards. I wouldn’t want to move, or eat, or do much at all.”
The recovery he experienced in the off weeks was short-lived, as they were quickly followed by another round of chemo.
“You’d start to feel like you’re regrowing your wings again and you’re learning how to fly,” he said, “and right as you’re starting to feel somewhat normal, it’s ‘Alright, time to head back to the treatment room.’
“You have your wings clipped right back off, and you’re back in the pit where you first started.”
Now that he’s finished with treatments, Spangler is working to regain the strength he lost in the past six months.
“I love fitness. I’ve always been in sports or an athlete of some sort since I’ve been in high school, so I’ve always been working out,” he said. “After I finished up treatments, I really wanted to get back into becoming an athlete again and trying to get back to where I was prior to all of this happening.”
Spangler decided to share his motivation and journey with others, creating a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe and website for his project, titled the “Spangler Strong Challenge.” The website’s address is https://spanglerstrongchal.wixsite.com/website.
Anyone who wishes to participate in the challenge just has to donate any amount of money to become an official competitor. The competition is based on personal increase of weight percentage a challenger is able to lift.
Spangler said the competition is ultimately against oneself and challenging one’s personal goals. The competition officially started on Feb. 9 and ends May 9, whereupon winners will be chosen.
Spangler took his initial inspiration from the weightlifting competitions he used to participate in for high school football. Although a port, which was installed in his chest as part of his cancer treatments, prevents him from being able to do much heavy lifting, all he says he is looking for in himself and others is improvement.
“It was really just a big focus on getting myself better, and at the same time I wanted to raise awareness,” he said.
Another goal Spangler is working towards is becoming a chaplain in the army, which he began pursuing during his cancer treatments.
“By going through that training — and with cancer at that, it’s really kinda helped me to develop this mentality of pushing myself past my limits and being as good as I can be,” he said.
Spangler’s focus isn’t just on himself, or even his form of cancer. Spangler recognizes the particular impact of cancer on Purdue’s campus, making reference to Tyler Trent, a Purdue student and superfan who passed away from a rare form of bone cancer in January 2019.
“I chose Purdue (to donate the money to) because they are a recognized member of the National Cancer Institute, and they receive funding directly for research,” he said.
He noted the importance of the distinction, citing the fact that researchers often don’t receive all of the money donated to them, as some of the money has to go into administrative costs.
As a member of the National Cancer society, Purdue receives some funding from the NCI that it can use to conduct cancer research. However, donations from people like Spangler are just as important.
“A lot of times, when things are getting researched, if it’s not a proven idea already, they don’t get the funding to pursue those ideas,” he said.
Donations sent directly to the research center allow researchers to explore their theories and ideas without having to worry about funding.
Timothy Ratliff, the director of the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, described what these donations are funding.
“We appreciate all that (Spangler) is doing to help the (CCR),” he said. “The center’s goal is to discover cures, improve diagnosis, develop biomarkers that define cancers aggressiveness and improve current treatments through our technology development.”
Ratliff said there are many ways a donation creates better treatment options as well as a stronger organization to pursue them.
“Financial support through donations is important to our researchers because it provides funds to support the validation of new ideas, and also the generation of needed data for submission of grants to the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute,” he said.
Ratliff said the role donations play in the cancer center cannot be understated.
Though Spangler is not yet out of the woods with his own health problems yet, he remains hopeful.
“So far, my past two (cancer) scans have come back as clean,” he said. “I’m in remission still.”
Looking forward, Spangler is excited to continue on his mission of self-improvement, working towards his degree in ministry as well as becoming a chaplain in the army.
“Every day at this point is a gift,” he said. “I never fully realized that I could have passed away last year. I try to make sure that I don’t take it for granted and that I do the best that I can.”