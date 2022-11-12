As far as Purdue University Dance Marathon 2022 is concerned, Timothy Metken is the “Voice of God."
Metken, a member of the logistics committee, acted as emcee for the evening. He oversaw the coordination between PUDM and the Córdoba Recreational Sports Center for the event.
The marathon takes anywhere from weeks to a full year to plan for some committees involved with its setup.
“My team was coordinating with the Co-Rec for about a year in weekly meetings trying to set everything up,” Metken said. “Everything had to be planned out, from where all the stuff goes in the gym to what every committee has to do.”
The over 700 participants in the operation of the event all take part in one of the committees that look over everything from the sign-in forms to ordering food for the dancers, Metken said.
“I’ve been here since 8 a.m. and won’t leave until 3 p.m. the next day doing what I need to do here," he said.
The sound technician crew had a lot of set up to do involving microphones and getting the music right. Evan Hollins was in charge of the live stream for the event and had to put in long hours to oversee a smooth operation.
“My main project for the semester was creating the dedication video for one of our legacies to honor their memory,” he said. “We want to keep (their memory) alive, so it's really important to get that right.”
A legacy is someone who was part of the PUDM organization and died from cancer. The fifth and most recent legacy, Braylie Kellogg, died in January.
Groups of volunteers also act as dance leaders who go on stage to teach a routine to the participants. This was no easy task to set up either.
The dance teams have their own extensive schedule to prepare the dance routine being taught to participants.
Reid Leckte, a dance leader of Blue Team, said each team puts in a lot of work to make sure the dancers were feeling the rhythm.
“There’s eight dance (routines) in total,” he said. “My group got together two times for two to three hours to learn our minute-and-a-half (routine). Take that times eight for each section, then all the groups had to teach our routines to each other.”
In the end, each dance group stitched together their routines to form a mega dance that participants will get better at throughout the event.
“We also had reviews every week for an hour of dancing. We did that three to four times a week these past two weeks just getting everything ready,” he said.
Later in the evening, two volunteers came up to the stage to highlight the other volunteers who have raised $1,924 for the dance marathon; The Riley Hospital for Children first opened in 1924.