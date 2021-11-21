Fatigue has peaked for a few participants at 2 a.m. in Purdue’s Dance Marathon.
“I can’t really feel my legs or my knees,” Emily Helmuth, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said. “Besides that, I’m good.”
“I’m pretty exhausted,” Isabelle Hendrickson, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said. “The energy has kept me going.”
Despite the exhaustion, Helmuth and Hendrickson said the cause is what keeps them going throughout the night.
“I think it’s super important that we raise money to help these kids live a normal life,” Helmuth said.
Hendrickson said her brothers had cancer twice and she spent a lot of time at Riley with her family and wishes to “give back to them.”
“Helping them fight when they can’t fight for themselves is really important for me,” she said.
Maddy Ping, a junior in pharmacy, said she wasn’t sleepy and prepared well ahead of the event.
“I didn’t workout yesterday because I knew I wanted to have the energy for today,” she said. “I went to bed early (last night) and stayed in a little late.”
Ping said most students had a couple of energy drinks to keep them going through, and she isn’t going to do anything special to keep herself awake.
“I’m just going to keep going,” Ping said. “It's one night and it’s definitely worth it to stay up the whole time.”