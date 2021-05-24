Three Lafayette adults were arrested over the weekend after being indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Amber Barrett in Lafayette, according to police arrest logs.
Emily Ann Madison, 32, was arrested Friday at 1315 Ferry St. in Lafayette by Tippecanoe County police. Joshua Braden White, 28, and Michael Ryan Penrod, 38, were arrested the following day, though police did not disclose the location of their arrests.
A grand jury recently indicted the three for Barrett's death on Sept. 28, 2020. They were also indicted on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, burglary and robbery, among other charges. Madison was also charged with possession of a handgun without a license.
According to the indictment documents, they, along with a fourth man named Joseph Jerrell Adkins, shot into Barrett's residence on Southlea Drive in Lafayette before breaking into her home and assaulting and killing her.
No charges have been filed in the online court database against Adkins as of Monday, though his name was mentioned in all three indictments.
All three remain in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.