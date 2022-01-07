The faculty, staff and student permit parking lot on Pierce Street will become a public pay lot starting Tuesday.
The lot previously served as an A, B and C parking permit lot, according to a map on the Purdue parking website. Staff and faculty can buy A and B permits, and off-campus students living further than 1.5 miles from campus can buy C permits.
“The parking lot has been used for university faculty, staff and student permit parking for a number of years,” Director of Logistics Keene Red Elk said. “As we continuously evaluate parking demand and supply on and near campus, we determined that the best use of this lot going forward is to convert it to a nonpermitted, 24/7 pay-to-park lot.”
Drivers are asked to park with their rear license plate facing the driving lane in the lot or risk a ticket, the press release regarding the change in the lot reads.
There will be a kiosk at the end of the lot closest to Rawls Hall where motorists can use Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express credit or debit cards to pay for a certain amount of time to stay in the lot, according to the release. The parking rates range between $5 for 0 to 2 hours and $18 for 12 to 24 hours.
The closest parking locations to the Pierce lot for A and C permit holders is the adjacent Wood Street parking garage, and the lot on Sheetz Street closest to Harrison Street for B permit holders.