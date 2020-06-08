Protect Purdue Implementation members told University Senate members today that only individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 and their direct contacts will be tested for the virus this fall.
Deborah Nichols, vice chair of University Senate, said Monday's town hall was meant to address concerns of graduate students and staff about Purdue's reopening based upon a survey individuals were asked to complete last week.
Six key themes were identified from the results: concerns of student health; consequences with non-compliance with health and safety measures; non-fatal effects of COVID-19 on students and staff; PPE and cleaning initiatives; fall teaching format; and support for those who will work remotely.
Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy and member of the PPI medical advisory team, said testing all individuals on campus, including those who may be asymptomatic, would lead to an influx of false negatives and positives. He said instead the team will focus on testing symptomatic patients and relying on their new contract tracing team to test their close contacts as well.
Another hot topic during the meeting was how Purdue plans to enforce its requirement that masks be worn in all campus buildings and facilities, which was met with uncertainty.
Chairwoman Deborah Nichols relayed concerns submitted by graduate students and staff last week about the projected reopening. One of the main questions centered on the consequences of not complying with Purdue's mask policy, but no definite answer was given.
Beth McCuskey, vice provost for student life, emphasized that penalties are in place for those unwilling to comply with new regulations, but Purdue is relying on the notion that students will accept the requirement to wear masks as a newly accepted societal norm.
"The intent is to educate," she said, "but if people won't comply, there are regulations in place."
Other new information presented at the meeting was advanced information on the pre-arrival welcome kits, as well as sanitation procedures for University buildings.
Ethan Braden, senior vice president of marketing and communication for the Protect Purdue Pledge, said pre-arrival kits consisting of two cloth masks, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer will be provided for every undergraduate and graduate student at Purdue. Braden also said these will be provided for free to any staff member upon request as well.
New sanitization measures were also introduced, such as providing either disinfectant wipes or spray in every classroom for students to use to clean facilities between every class.
The proposed idea is that students can use the supplies to wipe down their entire area before they sit down at the beginning of each class.
Nichols asked if this would mean allowing for prolonged transition time between classrooms to allow students ample time to travel between buildings and properly sanitize a space. PPI members said that was not in discussion at the moment, but the notion is to make it as simple as possible for students to wipe down their desk and move on.
While many topics were discussed in the meeting, Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, said more will be revealed as the week continues. He said the third set of measures Purdue will use to maintain campus health will be announced by trustees on Thursday, followed by the release of the full Protect Purdue Pledge on Friday.
Not all of the topics were covered during today's town hall, so Nichols said the remaining two topics will be added to the agenda for next week's meeting, which will be at 2:30 p.m. June 17. The livestream video to that meeting, as well as a recording of today's meeting, will be available on the University Senate's website at https://www.purdue.edu/senate/index.php.