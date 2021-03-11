Opening up a class syllabus for the first time is an emotional experience. While taking a new class may fuel excitement, it’s often accompanied by a long list of due dates.
Some class syllabi this spring semester list a “Stress-Free Week” scheduled for Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19 in addition to the University-wide reading day on Thursday, March 18.
In an email to engineering faculty sent on January 8, Arvind Raman, an executive associate dean in the College of Engineering, recommended professors to announce a Stress-Free Week “with no assignments due and no exams, quizzes or graded presentation conducted.”
James Jones, the associate head for undergraduate studies and mechanical engineering professor, said he is decreasing the workload of his classes during Stress-Free Week and encouraging other faculty to do the same.
Students in his course, Basic Mechanics I, will have the option to submit ungraded assignments during the week and will be able to receive feedback on their work while receiving full credit.
Stress-Free Week provides a compromise between giving students a full week off and overloading them with assignments, Jones said.
“We have to look for ways to give people breaks periodically so everyone can navigate these difficult times.”
One of the difficulties with classes following Stress-Free Week is that it is open to interpretation. Further, since each class follows a tight syllabus, some classes may not be able to fit in a lighter week for students.
Timothy Whalen, associate director of the College of Engineering Honors Program, said that much of the difficulty in deciding what to do comes from the overwhelming host of directives Purdue has issued to instructors this semester.
Although the Stress-Free Week isn’t a bad concept to decrease student stress levels, Whalen said that its implementation is difficult due to the “novelty of the idea.”
Whalen is one of the professors of ENGR 162, which usually has lectures on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; the team of three professors have canceled the Wednesday session in observance of Stress-Free Week.
Stress-Free Week, as Whalen describes, is a direct response to an adjusted semester. The spring semester, which normally has fewer scheduled breaks than the fall, has historically been more difficult for students, Whalen said. While the lack of spring break this semester was intended to discourage students from going home and potentially bringing back the virus, the absence of breaks has caused more fatigue than usual.
Though student fatigue may be widespread, not all colleges will be following this Stress-Free Week. The College of Liberal Arts will honor the Reading Day, but does not have plans for a Stress-Free Week.
Heather Servaty-Seib, professor and interim associate vice provost for teaching and learning, said the idea for an overall “Stress-Free Week” was raised, but after some deliberation was deemed impractical for adopting campus-wide.
No one elaborated why a University-wide Stress-Free Week was deemed impractical.
Where does this leave some students?
Abbi Eldridge, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, said it’s hard to find breaks for relaxation.
“We don’t always have the weekend to do whatever we want,” Eldridge said.
Nathan Berry, a sophomore in aeronautical engineering, said that while none of his teachers have mentioned anything about a Stress-Free Week, it could be beneficial “if done the right way.” The irony with the Reading Day was that some teachers moved deadlines immediately before or after the Reading Day to comply with University standards, causing some students to find themselves stressed by work on their day off.
Elliott Schmittenberg, a sophomore in mechanical engineering, said his Mechanics of Materials class has canceled its assignments and lectures for the week.
Schmittenberg said one of his other professors said they would have followed the Stress-Free Week “if it was mentioned earlier.” Since there was no time to plan a lighter week of material into the syllabus, it was reportedly not doable for the class.