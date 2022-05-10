Mung Chiang is the recipient of the 2022 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers INFOCOM Achievement Award.
IEEE INFOCOM is an engineering research community within the areas of computer networking and communication systems, centered around an annual conference that publishes highly competitive research articles, according to a news release.
The annual award is bestowed to a researcher who contributes significant industry research in edge computing, data pricing and network utility maximization and whose work affects INFOCOM.
Chiang, Purdue University executive vice president for strategic initiatives, John A Edwardson Dean of the College of Engineering and Roscoe H. George Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, was presented with the award during the IEEE INFOCOM Virtual Conference in early May.