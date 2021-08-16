About 84% of students who are living on campus this year have shown proof of COVID-19 vaccination, President Mitch Daniels said in an interview with CNBC this morning.
Along with the 84% of students, 85% of faculty are vaccinated, Daniels said.
"We've seen tremendous cooperation," he said.
Purdue opted to not mandate the vaccine this year, despite other in-state universities, like Indiana University and Notre Dame mandating the vaccine. Over half of the cases from last year were from cooperative living, such as fraternities, sororities and cooperatives, Daniels said, citing their "architecture" as a reason why they are higher.
Updated vaccine numbers for all undergraduate students have not yet been released.