Several students have organized a 24/7 sit-in in response to an error in reported suicides by Purdue University Police Department and the challenges of this semester. Read updates from the sit-in below.
7:00 p.m.
As the sun began to set, the group of 50 gradually diminished to less than 15. The students were reluctant to leave because they wanted to support the cause.
Before departing, they passed their signs off to fellow students and some taped signs to the pillars and doors of Hovde Hall in their place.
The remaining students played music, while new arrivals brought food and a few let out their frustrations with conversations about the administration where campus police and administrators were referred to as, “pigs,” and, “b——-s.”
Many students wished they could have stayed.
“I’ve been here since 4:30, but I’ll be back later tonight,” Ben Walters said, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said. “I was able to get in there (CAPS) last year, only because I was high risk and suicidal.”
Walters said the University needs to fund CAPS more, as well establish a Pass/Not Pass option for grades.
“Those are my number one concerns,” he said. “They’re understaffed, I met with four different therapists.”
Walters said he sees a personal therapist at home instead and feels as though the University hasn’t provided enough in-person interaction for students.
“I go to class one time a week,” Walters said. “I feel like they’re doing the bare minimum … and I feel like the administration is going to say they tried and make the school look good at the expense of the students.”
- Alex Brophy, Staff Reporter
5:00 p.m.
More than 50 students stood outside Hovde Hall of Administration for the start the 24/7 sit-in organized in response to an error in reported suicides by Purdue University Police Department and the stress students have faced this semester.
“The catalyzing moment of creating this movement was the fact that we lost a student,” said Brian Lee, a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “The circumstances of an attempt versus a suicide are the same, and the University needs to recognize that.
“The clerical error of PUPD calls into question all their statistics. This error is not an exception, it's now a pattern.”
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said the PUPD report is generated from information received in calls to police dispatch, not from the eventual outcomes of the calls, per previous Exponent reporting. Generally, those numbers are updated by campus police after PUPD receives further information as to the final classification of the call, PUPD Chief John Cox said.
"To avoid confusion moving forward," Doty said, "only the APRA and Clery logs, which list the outcome of the call, will be kept."
Prior to the start of the sit-in, Purdue Student Government sent out an email to the entire student body that addressed the suicide. President Assata Gilmore and Vice President Hannah Darr called for students to support one another, acknowledging that while the University is making progress, more change is still necessary.
Lee also mentioned that he and several other students were invited to a meeting earlier Thursday with several members of the administration, including the interim director of Counseling and Psychological Services, the dean of students, the chief of PUPD and the associate vice provost for teaching and learning.
“They definitely answered our questions, but they didn’t tell us anything new,” Lee said. “It felt like we were hearing the same PR statement and they were doing it just to appease us.”
The event started with the entire crowd observing a moment of silence for the student who died by suicide over the weekend. Multiple organizers gave speeches and encouraged members of the audience to do the same.
“Purdue doesn’t give a f--- about us,” Noah Smith, one of the organizers, shouted in his speech. A sign several of the organizers put up repeated that message, as did several flyers the group posted around campus earlier this week.
Smith teared up during his speech, taking several pauses to compose himself before continuing.
“When we protested racial inequality, it took them five or six protests before we finally got to sit down with the administration,” he said. “The fact that we heard from someone less than 12 hours after the flyer went live is very telling.”
Jasmine Huizar, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, said he heard about the event through a flyer in a group chat.
“I think that this is an important issue that needs to be highlighted," she said. "We all know that despite being advertised, CAPS isn’t very accessible."
Students were also encouraged to upload testimonials to an anonymous Google form. These testimonials were being read out as the evening progressed.
“I went to CAPS because I was feeling suicidal because of my bipolar disorder” reads one such testimonial. “CAPS turned me away because my case was too serious and told me to go elsewhere.”
One student spoke about a personal experience he had with the loss of someone close to him.
“My best friend killed himself last year, and I had to talk to people about why he died,” said Patrick Siener, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “Purdue has done nothing to help establish a community where we can be here for one another in these times.”
When asked if there was anything he wants to tell the administration, his reply was simple: “Help us.”
PUPD Capt. Song Kang observed the protest from a distance, standing near the edge of the Engineering Fountain circle.
“We need to be prepared for anything,” he said.
- Nidhi Shekar, Staff Reporter