Hallmark’s favorite holiday is right around the corner, giving you another excuse to splurge on whatever your heart desires. Be it a half-off chocolate box, a fancy dinner date with a loved one or a ticket to whatever new rom-com is premiering that day, the possibilities are endless.
If it were me doing the buying, I’d suggest getting your hands on a new book. From cheesy, feel-good reads to deep explorations of love across time, this recommendations list has it all:
“Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo
This recent National Book Award Winner is a young adult historical novel set in San Francisco’s Chinatown, during the Red Scare. The story follows seventeen-year-old Lily Hu, who excels at being the model Chinese-American daughter.
However, that changes when she meets Kathleen Miller, the school outcast, who invites her to a local lesbian bar called the Telegraph Club. Suddenly, Lily must decide if expressing herself is worth ruining her family’s reputation and possibly forcing her father out of the country he’s worked so hard to belong to.
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”, “Daisy Jones & The Six” and “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The TJR trifecta has truly taken the internet by storm and it’s understandable why. Reid is well known for her ability to constantly immerse her readers into the characters’ lives.
Evelyn Hugo depicts the glamorous life and seven marriages of a world-famous actress as she divulges all her obscene secrets before her time has gone.
The second novel is about the rise and fall of a Fleetwood Mac-inspired 1970s rock band and their complicated relationships with each other and the people around them.
Malibu Rising is a beachy novel that revolves around the famous Riva family. The four children, who were abandoned by their dad, Mick Riva, are now in the spotlight. The story captures the 24 hours between the eldest daughter’s notoriously out-of-control annual party and the 1983 Malibu fire.
“The Black Flamingo” by Dean Atta
Sometimes Valentine’s Day is about self-love and rediscovering yourself, and what better way to do so than by reading this inspiring Stonewall Book Award-winning novel. This story follows Michael Angeli from his childhood into adulthood as he comes to terms with his various identities. He ventures into the unknown world of drag and spoken word through his college’s Drag Society and dreams up the Black Flamingo persona.
“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Have you ever read a book that feels like a warm hug? If not, then maybe you should consider picking up Henry’s newest release. This book is about Poppy and Alex, a pair of unlikely best friends who have finally taken a week-long summer vacation together after their decade-long friendship. That is, until two years prior, when everything ended and the pair stopped talking for good. Poppy decides to make amends and convinces Alex to join her on one last vacation in an attempt to go back to their version of normal. Can they fix everything in just one week, or are they doomed to become strangers once it’s over?
“The Ensemble” by Aja Gabel
Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine’s should always be a day to appreciate meaningful friendships. As we all know, friendships can be equally, if not more, complicated than romantic relationships. Gabel’s ambitious debut novel depicts this.
It follows the four members of a string quartet over the span of 16 years. This addictive read delves into the cutthroat world of music and the complex relationships between each character. At once, it’s sweeping, elegiac, devastating and triumphant — a pitch-perfect read for those who enjoy character-driven novels.
“Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King
If you’re someone who gravitates toward short story collections, then King’s newest release is the one for you. Here you will find 10 stories, all uniquely exploring the subject of love, told from a variety of perspectives that span all ages. From desire to heartache to loss and discovery, the themes King explores throughout are described as tugging “toward love at all costs.”
“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones
Celestial and Roy are on top of the world. They are newlyweds, she is an artist about to make it big and he is a successful executive. What could go wrong? A year and a half into their marriage, Roy is arrested and convicted of a crime they both know he didn’t commit, changing their dynamic forever.
Celestial finds comfort in her childhood friend, Andre, and tries to hold on to her love for Roy as the years pass. When Roy’s conviction is overturned and he returns, ready to continue their lives together, Celestial is unsure of how to move on from what he’s missed over the past 5 years.
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney
Marianne and Connell don’t talk to each other in school. Marianne is a secluded awkward girl, while Connell is a popular soccer stud. However, when Connell repeatedly shows up at Marianne’s house to pick up his mother from her housekeeping job, an inexplicable connection grows between them — one they keep a secret. One year later, they’re both at Trinity College and their roles are flipped. Connell is suddenly struggling to fit in and Marianne has found her way in the social scene. Throughout the novel, they each try to navigate early adulthood and all the problems that come along with it, always finding themselves irresistibly drawn back to the other.
“Norwegian Wood” by Haruki Murakami
Murakami isn’t necessarily known for his romances, but this poignant story of a college student’s romantic coming-of-age is certainly noteworthy. It tells the tale of Toru’s first “hopeless and heroic” romances as he and other students try to adapt to the pressures and never-ending struggles of campus life. Even without his signature magical elements, Murakami’s dark and cynical tones are ever-present throughout this novel.
“Red, White & Royal Blue” and “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
Any list of romantic books is incomplete without these two. Queen of contemporary queer romantic comedies, McQuinston’s novels depict seemingly impossible situations. From the First Son entering a relationship with the Prince of England to falling in love for the first time with a girl who’s stuck in time, these stories are meant to show how love can transcend anything. The novels are fun, lighthearted and often corny reads that are made to make you feel all warm and fuzzy by the end.
Note: Please look up content warnings for each book as some images and topics may be triggering to certain readers.