PUPD
A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane.
Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
Police took Ortiz to a local hospital to draw her blood, resulting in a BAC test that was "three times the legal limit," Kang said. Police then arrested her on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
She was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail at 6:54 a.m. and has since been released, according to online jail logs.
Soon after Ortiz was pulled over, a West Lafayette man was stopped by another PUPD officer.
Jose De Jesus Mendez-Villanueva, 47, was arrested around 3 a.m. on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle with a BAC of .10 or more and operating a vehicle without a license.
Mendez-Villanueva was driving south on South River Road when an officer pulled him over for a faulty license plate light, Kang said. When the officer approached the car he reportedly smelled alcohol and saw and open can in the driver's cop holder.
Mendez-Villanueva allegedly admitted to drinking "a couple of beers" and failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. He was booked into the jail at 4:10 a.m. but has since been released.
WLPD
A third person was arrested off campus Sunday morning on similar charges.
Damion Sittati Bryson, 42, was pulled over near the intersection of 2nd and South Streets in Lafayette when the officer noticed his license had been suspended and he appeared to be intoxicated. Bryson reportedly failed several field sobriety tests, and a breathalyzer test read 0.076.
The officer also found a "small amount of marijuana" in Bryson's car, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
He was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated and booked into the jail at 4:19 a.m.