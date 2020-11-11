If you’re a vegetarian on Purdue’s campus, it’s likely you ate one of the following meals this week: Tofu salad, a vegetarian nacho bowl, pasta, rice and tofu, a quesadilla or a burrito bowl.
Or, there’s an equally likely chance you’ve chosen to forgo a meal from the dining courts because Purdue has been feeding you the same thing the entire semester.
Regarding its dining options, Purdue often touts its singular vegetarian station in Windsor Dining Court. While this effort sounds great in theory, it means that anyone requiring vegetarian food has to walk all the way to Windsor from wherever they live or have classes on campus. Plus, now that all the dining courts are serving the same vegetarian option, there’s no longer a point in touting this “vegetarian dining court.”
The On-the-GO! isn’t much better. I’ve become somewhat of a regular at the Ford On-the-Go!, to the extent that workers there regard me with looks of pity every time I walk in. How anyone in the administration rationalized providing no meat-free options for hot meals at Ford’s On-the-Go! is beyond me. I’m not asking to have a full-five course meal every time. I’m just asking for more than pretzel bites, fruit and cold sandwiches.
This is detrimental and disheartening for students like me, who avoid meat or animal products. I was raised vegetarian, to the point that the couple of times I’ve tried chicken it has made me physically ill.
I’m on the 15-track meal plan, which means that ideally, I get two meals a day, and I live in Owen Residence Hall, which means that the closest dining court is Ford. I can and do go to other places to eat as much as possible, but when it’s freezing, or I need to get back to my dorm, Ford is the only option. Unluckily for me, Ford’s vegetarian options are almost always rice and some form of fried tofu, and on one occasion, grilled eggplant.
Yes, I really had a couple slices of eggplant and plain rice for dinner.
Purdue also offers other dining options, essentially popular food chains like Panera Bread and Freshens, both of which take meal swipes during the week. These options generally have more inclusive vegetarian options, but also have a set menu, unlike the cyclical ones in the dining court.
On Monday, I got pasta from Ford that was so unappetizing I ate the breadsticks, called it a day and got a burrito bowl from Windsor for dinner. Tuesday I skipped lunch and went to Panera for dinner. Wednesday was again no lunch, with Freshens for dinner. Thursday I skipped lunch again and got a smoothie bowl for dinner. Friday I got pretzel bites and fruit from the on-the-go. Saturday, I had just a nacho bowl from Wiley, and Sunday I had nothing. Meals offered from the dining court were almost exclusively pork, with the only vegetarian option being rice and fried tofu. I made ramen noodles in my dorm instead.
Do you notice a trend here? If you add my meals up, I’m eating fewer than 10 meals every week. The 15-meal plan costs $4,554 a year, and approximately $2,277 a semester. For this 13-week semester, each meal costs approximately $9. If you go to the auxiliary dining options, they generally equate one meal swipe to $8.75.
With that being said, I waste at least $43.75 every week because I refuse to eat the same meal 10 times a week. You’ll also notice that I avoid the dining courts as much as possible. And you know you’ve messed up when students are avoiding the dining courts and frequenting the auxiliary dining options instead.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, Purdue doesn’t offer meal swipes from alternative dining options on weekends, forcing students to either go to the dining court or spend their own money. And no broke college kid wants to be spending extra money on meals when they’re supposed to already have these provided to them.
It’s no secret that Purdue Dining tends to neglect its dietary-restricted occupants. On a good day prior to the pandemic, a vegetarian would be hard-pressed to find something nutritious aside from a salad. But now, between struggling to find a cohesive meal at all, and trying to convince yourself that eating rice for every meal isn’t the worst thing ever, eating the same three things is starting to grow tiresome.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Purdue Dining and Culinary did not respond to emails regarding the alleged issue.
At some point, it’s started to feel like the only vegetarian food options here are fried, starch, carbs, sugars or a “salad” made of a couple pieces of lettuce, a soggy slice of cucumber and the occasional carrot slice thinner than my patience for Purdue’s dining options.
Purdue is unabashed about shoving unhealthy food down our throats to fill us up quickly, reducing the costs of how much money it needs to pay. The University is equally unembarrassed by the fact that students are going hungry because it struggles to cater to the most basic dietary restrictions depsite having charged us thousands of dollars.
It’s especially frustrating as an Indian, because I know there’s an entire country whose population is mostly vegetarian and is doing just fine. Vegetarian options aren’t non-existent. It takes five minutes and a single Google search to find a million different easy vegetarian recipes, yet the University acts like it’s doing us all a great favor by serving “vegetarian chicken and beef.”
In case you were wondering, that also tastes like tofu.