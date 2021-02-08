Purdue Student Government is exploring the possibility of adding a J-term into the academic calendar for future years and wants to know what students think.
The J-term would take place during the first weeks of January and offer students the chance to focus on one or two courses, according to an email sent to students by PSG on Wednesday. Students could use the term to take high-demand classes or get caught up in credits. PSG said in its proposal that the program would be fully optional for both students and faculty.
“Students could benefit from the implementation of a J-term, as it would allow undergraduate students to take courses needed to progress toward their degrees, enroll in immersive experiences or take more intensive courses,” PSG President Assata Gilmore said.
Gilmore said the course offerings would primarily be based on student responses to the email survey.
“There has been some discussion around offering core requirements and the classes that many students need in order to increase accessibility,” Gilmore said. “But for the most part, they are really looking for student input to determine what courses and study abroad programs (would be offered).”
The proposed J-term would take place from Jan. 3 to Jan. 24 in the 2021-22 academic year. This would push back the regular school year by two weeks, so classes would end on May 23 instead of May 9. The new term would shorten both fall and spring semesters by one week, making both semesters 15 weeks long, according to PSG’s survey.
The new, shorter semesters would still include fall and spring breaks, according to a supporting document provided in PSG’s emailed survey to students.
The seven-page proposal detailing the suggested J-term addresses possible concerns that the University Senate, the Purdue entity that could enact such changes to the academic calendar, should consider.
“Will it be possible for Purdue faculty to offer the same excellent course content in 15 weeks as in the current 16-week semester?” the document rhetorically asks. “We have great faith in the ability of Purdue faculty to show ingenuity in conveying substantial content in 15-week semesters, as faculty do at many of our peer institutions. We propose that Purdue do away with “syllabus week” and instead start on the first day of class with challenging, inspiring instruction.”
Another university with a similar term is Miami University Oxford, which has a “winter term” during the first few weeks of January. The university’s website says the winter term provides students “additional and flexible academic opportunities,” citing it as a time for students to participate in internships, study abroad or attend regular classes.
Since PSG has just started gauging student interest for a winter session, there is no information on the potential cost to participate. Gilmore said preliminary information pointed to a winter session following the same model of the summer session, meaning pricing is mainly determined by the number of credits taken.
Purdue students had different opinions on the J-term, with some offering their support and desire to have more time to take core classes, and others not wanting the schedule pushed back further.
“Yeah, it sounds like a good idea. I probably won’t use it myself, but I’m sure others will,” said Kaleigh Wilhelm, a freshman in the College of Pharmacy.
Freshman Nick Slutsky disagreed, saying, “I don’t really like that the term ends so late into May, though.”