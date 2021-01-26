International students who were unable to return to Purdue last fall are now returning to campus to continue their in-person classes, albeit with a few new restrictions.
Iman Mevaa, a sophomore in the College of Science and a member of Purdue’s twirling team, said regulations set in place by the Trump administration largely contributed to her decision to not return to campus during the fall semester.
“Purdue asked us if we were going to come back around the time that (former President Donald Trump) announced that international students would be deported if they didn’t have a visa,” she said. “So I decided it would be safer to take the semester online, even though I really wanted to come back.”
In June of 2020, the former administration introduced a policy that mandated that international students who were enrolled in only online classes would have their visas revoked, and as a result would be deported. Harvard and MIT sued the administration in a class-action lawsuit that was later joined by Purdue University. The policy was eventually abandoned.
Mevaa recalled the difficulty in obtaining her visa even after the policy was rescinded, adding that for her home country of France, the student visa had to be renewed yearly.
“Between the pandemic and changing rules for students, it was difficult to figure out when I should go to the office,” she said.
Other students cited personal concerns over tuition as the reason for choosing to pursue an online semester.
Abhay Thakur, a sophomore in the College of Science, said the cost of pursuing an online education was cheaper, which was only one of the reasons why he chose to do his semester online.
“I took 15 credits in the fall, and so it was easier to take those classes online,” he said. “I also wasn’t able to come back because of travel restrictions enforced by the United Arab Emirates.”
Once in the United States, students were required to quarantine either for a week or 10 days, whichever the student preferred. The University gave students the option to quarantine either on campus, in Purdue Village, or off campus in a location of their choosing.
Regardless of their decision, students were subject to close observation and aided by Purdue throughout the process.
“Once I got to the U.S., I was assigned a case manager who was supposed to help keep track of my symptoms and arrange a testing date for me,” said Mevaa, who quarantined in Purdue Village. “It was really easy for me to contact her.”
But Mevaa said not everything about her stay was simple.
“It was very difficult to get a hold of my test results,” she said. “I had to call more than a few times and it took more than a week.”
Mevaa was tested on the first day of her stay, in accordance with the Protect Purdue guidelines. Students who opted for the 10-day quarantine were tested on the first day, whereas those who opted for the seven-day quarantine were tested on the fifth day.
Other students also reported difficulties getting in touch with their case managers, as well as seeking answers regarding their test results.
Kenneth Peijs, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management, said there seemed to be a disconnect between the University and the case managers.
“My case manager didn’t even know that the quarantine period had been reduced from 14 days to seven days until I told him,” he said. “I had to forward that email to him.”