International student Alex Huang remembers the moment that sparked his interest in marijuana use.
About eight years ago, Huang’s roommate at a private boarding high school in New Hampshire was suspended for using marijuana. He was caught by the dorm assistant, and it was Huang’s first time knowing how marijuana smelled, what it looked like.
“I wanted to try when I saw him smoke, but I was too scared. At that age, I linked drugs, jail and death all together,” he said. “I think my culture played a big role in forming my thoughts on drugs.”
While 31 countries across the globe have legalized the sale of marijuana for either medicinal or recreational purposes, many Asian countries are resistant to the idea, which has affected Asian students’ initial perspectives on marijuana.
Huang said he was raised in a traditional Chinese culture meant to keep him safe from drugs. He said he was educated in school and at home from an early age that any kind of drug was prohibited.
“I have never seen or heard anyone among my community get caught by using drugs,” he said. “It is a crime.”
He had a different understanding after he started college at Purdue. He thinks marijuana isn’t scary anymore.
“I understand using marijuana is illegal; driving over speed (limits) is illegal, too,” he said. “I think it is about how much you cross the line.”
Purdue has strict policies in terms of drug using, and students who violate the regulations are subject to discipline. Possible penalties include expulsion, suspension, probated suspension, disciplinary probation, warnings and educational sanctions.
According to Jeffery Stefancic, associate dean of students, the worst situation that a student could have in this case is to be dismissed from Purdue. The majority of first-time violators will have a period of probation with the opportunity to complete some form of educational requirements.
“We see about 150 cases each academic year of students who have been cited for various violations of drug policies. The most common drug that is involved in those is marijuana,” Stefancic said.
However, it is not one of the common violations that he sees in terms of international students.
Any sort of violation of university policy could put a visa status in danger, he said.
“I don’t know many international students who want to risk their visa status over choosing to smoke marijuana,” he said.
Christine Collins, director of International Students and Scholars, said the possible consequences for international students include student visas being canceled or revoked; students being determined inadmissible at a U.S. port of entry; and/or future applications for benefits in the United States, such as adjustment of status (green card), H-1B employment visa, change of status, etc., can be denied.
In a survey conducted by The Exponent and a Special Projects in Media class, international students cited health concerns and its illegal status as the two main reasons they avoid marijuana use.
Huang said he thinks marijuana has medical value and could be legalized for recreational use to help relieve stress. He said he has been to parties where marijuana is used for entertainment, but he still chooses not to try, even though he doesn’t view it as “scary” anymore.
Doris Quan, a senior majoring in public relations, said she thinks it should be legalized for medical use but not recreational use.
Quan said there is too much of an unknown when it comes to side effects, such as “Students might have less interest in school.”