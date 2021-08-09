Some of the most powerful men in Indiana met Monday on Purdue's campus to announce the construction of new hypersonic facilities in the Purdue Aerospace District.
Both new facilities — a hypersonic ground test center and a hypersonic applied research facility — will allow Purdue researchers and outside agencies to conduct research and test hypersonic vehicles, particularly for military purposes, they say.
The research facility will host the world's only Mach 8 wind tunnel and hypersonic pulse shock tunnel. The tunnels are used to simulate faster-than-sound speeds to test designs and prototypes for flight capabilities.
The event began with an address from Purdue President Mitch Daniels, who showed a video explaining the importance of the research. Daniels said Purdue has invested "millions of our own dollars" into hypersonic research. Much of that money has come in joint investments with Rolls-Royce in Purdue's Aerospace district, located west of campus.
"These investments will generate returns in many ways," College of Engineering Dean Mung Chiang said after the event. "Not only in terms of financial returns, because there will be more sponsored research that can fund faculty and students, but also in terms of reputation, and leadership in the world."
Chiang said the facilities themselves will generate jobs for the community as well.
Purdue and Purdue Research Foundation will run the facilities as a neutral host, but independent entities will share the common facilities to do independent research, Chiang said. Eight entities have already signed deals with Purdue to use the facilities, said U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican from Bloomington.
"This will help America win the 21st Century," Young said. "(It will help us maintain) the strongest, most sophisticated military in the history of mankind."