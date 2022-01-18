A Purdue student reported to the Purdue Police Department Monday that she was being stalked by a former classmate.
The complaint was recorded as harassment. Under Indiana law, harassment is when someone repeatedly contacts the victim intending to annoy or upset them. Stalking is when someone repeatedly harasses a victim to the point that the victim feels terrorized.
The victim told police she has been harassed by her former classmate since December.
The offender continued making unwanted contact like repeated messaging, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said, so the victim reported him.
“The victim thought they were just friends,” Kang said. “The other party kept pursuing (her).”
Kang said this is the first documentation for their incident, so no official charges have been filed.