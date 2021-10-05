Purdue University's dance marathon is back in full swing. The day of miracles started at 8 p.m. Monday with the candlelight ceremony at the Engineering fountain.
Each guest received a candle upon arrival, and a single flame was slowly spread to each wick until every candle shone under the night sky.
The event amassed a large crowd of about 150 people, surrounding half of the engineering fountain, waiting to hear Brandon Scott, a member of a Riley family, share his story.
Riley families are families that have members who have experienced ongoing care at Riley’s Children Hospital. They illustrate the care Riley’s Children Hospital provides.
When Scott began to speak, a solemn silence spread throughout the crowd. Everyone knelt down to listen to him speak, eager to capture every detail of his experience.
“My Riley story started a long time ago, way back in 1987, when I was born, I was missing most of all four limbs.
“My parents were looking for answers of different resources and doctors to be able to help me live a normal productive life. They were referred to Riley.
“We met some great doctors who helped us through 15 different orthopedic surgeries for myself. All of these services helped me become more independent in my life and also helped my parents have a sense of ease.”
Scott spoke for 10 minutes, which was met with thunderous applause at the end. The warm, humid air was beginning to cool down and slowly, everyone stood up from kneeling.
The crowd then blew out their candles and safely discarded them in one large bucket.
After the candles were blown out, some PUDM members began their 24 hour dance marathon by the bell tower. The other members went to Wilmeth Active Learning Center to fundraise online.
Events like the day of miracles take about two months to plan in advance, Chris Priebe, fundraising executive said.
“We start working on a plan of action, so we’re looking at the goals for our members, what kind of programming we want. For instance, something like this, this will be like programming.”
There was energy and passion in the members of PUDM that began their 24 hour dance. They were enthusiastic and dressed up in PUDM merch and jewelry.
Inside Wilmeth Active Learning Center, whenever someone received a donation, the whole room erupted in applause.
“The monetary goal for the whole event is to try and just raise as much money as possible, each individual participant has their own goal… that is associated with a fact. For example, my goal today is to get my fundraising page to 4,300 for the 43 kids diagnosed with cancer each day” Jill Kissinger, vice president of finance said.
Priebe said the Riley kids talent show stood out to him as a meaningful experience.
“It’s just a bunch of Riley kids, and they all do some sort of different performance,” he said. “For instance, Chris Hauffman and Alyson Woodridge and some others sang songs. Alyson Woodridge sang Fight Song, which was super impactful — seeing the kids having fun on the stage and knowing that they’re still having the opportunity to be a kid.”
The day of miracles ends at 8 p.m.