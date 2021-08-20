When the dean of the Krannert School of Management realized its students require a “more robust career readiness program,” Sarah Ratekin delivered.
Careerbound is a job readiness program designed to develop students into marketable future employees, program director Ratekin said.
“Employers have a specific set of skills they’re looking for when they come to hire students from Krannert,” she said. “Students have got to have these things to be competitive in the marketplace.
“We know what the employers want. Let’s make sure our students have those (skills) before they graduate.”
All Krannert students are automatically enrolled in the program, but can choose their own level of engagement. Students start by taking an assessment test with a program called SkillSurvey, which gives them a score in eight “competency areas,” derived from the National Association of Colleges of Employers.
The areas the program assesses are:
- Career and self-development
- Communication
- Critical thinking
- Equity and inclusion
- Leadership
- Professionalism
- Teamwork
- Technology
Students’ baseline scores are then used to create personalized development plans to increase their competencies in areas of need.
“Let’s be honest,” Ratekin said. “There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all in anything, much less professional development.”
Careerbound uses an outside app called Suitable which provides experiences to help develop a specific competency area.
“It’s kind of like Duolingo for professional skills,” Ratekin said.
The program takes a “tiered approach,” she said. Activities could start with tasks like attending presentations on how to be better at a certain skill, and become more interactive as a student moves from the bronze level up to silver, and finally gold. The silver and gold levels focus on real-world experiences to engage students in their desired competency areas. Some examples Ratekin mentioned were working as a group in an escape room and doing a group project to find solutions to real issues.
Suitable will provide students with a link to an online portfolio that lists their progress in each category and the activities that they’ve completed. Participants will earn points in the program for completing specific tasks and reflections on those tasks, which will often be evaluated by faculty members or advisors to ensure maximum engagement, but no grades will be given.
While Careerbound will offer extracurricular learning opportunities, the goal is not to increase workload, Ratekin said. When students were initially surveyed about the idea, the general consensus was as expected — students don’t want to see more assignments.
“There’s too much going on already,” Ratekin said. “I’m not gonna shoehorn more experiences into the . I really wanna say 'let's take the things you are already doing, and let’s look at those from a professional development perspective.'”
Regina Dierckman, associate director of Careerbound, said instructors will be given tools to include Careerbound language and methodology into their own teaching curriculum.
“If (instructors) have something you’re already teaching that is related to critical thinking (one of the eight competency areas), we provide them a logo (to go on a slide). It’s not a lot of effort for faculty — they’re just gonna incorporate things we have as a resource already.
“We have the same goal. Faculty want to teach this and this is something that an employer really wants from you, so pay attention,” Dierckman said.
Students’ activity in Careerbound is tracked through Suitable. A pilot test was run last year for students in the Larsen Leaders Academy, and data on engagement and completion was kept.
“The data is showing that (students) do wanna be involved,” Dierckman said. “Once students actually come back on campus and they’re focusing on their classes, we anticipate to see a huge jump in the app’s involvement or engagement.”
Students will also have access to year-long one-on-one mentorship programs with Krannert alumni. Ratekin said alumni will help students use the eight competencies to find internships and jobs, and share how they used those same skills when finding jobs of their own.
Ratekin said she sees Careerbound spreading to the whole university in the near future, but for now it remains within the School of Management.