Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Zeta Tau Alpha as the location of the alleged incident, as indicated on Purdue Police crime logs.
Purdue police logs confirmed the location of the car allegedly found with a "truckload of guns" Sunday night as the Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity.
A user on the anonymous social media site Yik Yak posted after 10 p.m. Sunday night that "20 cop cars" were parked outside of a fraternity house "off of First Street." One reply said a student was caught with illegal guns in his car.
An entry in Purdue Police's crime logs last night indicates that a student was confronted by police, and "several items were removed and brought to (PUPD)."
The logs also indicate the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad was deployed to the police station.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said police are still interviewing people, and he didn't confirm nor deny that weapons of any kind were found. He did say the location was "the 100 block of Waldron Street."
Zeta Tau Alpha is one of the few fraternity houses in that immediate area.
A representative from Zeta Tau Alpha referred The Exponent to Ashley Sherman, the house's director of communications, who is out of the office for the next week. The representative on the phone said nobody else in the fraternity can answer questions.
Kang referred The Exponent to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty, saying the university is also looking into the matter. When The Exponent called Doty early Monday afternoon, he said he learned about the alleged incident for the first time via the phone call, and didn't provide additional comment.
Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Director Brandon Cuter didn't answer an initial call for comment.
Section II-C of Purdue's "Use of Facilities" policy prohibits the "possession, fabrication, use or distribution of any explosives, guns or other deadly or dangerous materials or weapons reasonably calculated to cause bodily injury, unless specifically authorized by the (Chief Firearms Officer), Chancellor or authorized representative, or required by or used in the course of a University activity and under the supervision of a University representative."
The only current exceptions to this rule are the ROTC and the Purdue Rifle and Pistol club, according to previous Exponent reporting.
It's unclear where the guns came from, how they were acquired or why the student owned them.